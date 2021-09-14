Nonprofit hosts third annual Support Latino Business Day

Support Latino Business (SLB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing Latino small businesses, is hosting its third annual Support Latino Business Day on Sept. 14.

Support Latino Business Day is a day of action to celebrate the 4.7 million Latino business owners in the U.S. for their positive contributions and impact.

The Support Latino Business network has come together with mayors in various cities across the country, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Phoenix, San Diego, Oakland, Nashville and Austin, to issue city proclamations to observe Support Latino Business.

The proclamations include a call-to-action to recognize, celebrate and support their local Latino businesses on Sept. 14 and every day after.

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been a long-time partner of Support Latino Business Day.

“We encourage you to support Latino and Latina-owned businesses all year around, including during Hispanic Heritage Month. The USHCC proudly represents the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, President & CEO of USHCC, in a statement.

According to the 2020 State of Latino Entrepreneurship research study, Latino businesses have grown 34% over the past 10 years compared to just 1% for all other small businesses.

“You can find Latino-owned businesses in every sector,” said Jennifer Garcia, Latino Business Action Network COO, in a statement. “Supporting Latino-owned businesses requires intentionality so that together, we create a multi-faceted win for the Latino community and the U.S economy.”

In 2020, Support Latino Business launched the Support Latino Business Impact Fund, which provided eight Latino-owned small businesses across the nation with monetary grants to help fortify their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With continued support, SLB will be launching three new grants to help more Latin businesses continue to scale and thrive.

Beyond Sept. 14’s day of action, SLB also works to provide additional tools and opportunities for Latino business owners. This includes a growing business directory of Latino-owned businesses and a resource hub for entrepreneurs.

To learn about the myriad ways to participate in Support Latino Business Day, click here.