Legacy of Hope has been an integral lifeline for cancer patients amid COVID-19

No family that is dealing with a loved one going through cancer should be forced to choose between paying for their life-saving medication or paying for essential groceries.

That’s the message from local Philadelphia nonprofit, Legacy of Hope, which provides cancer patients with free delivery services and free groceries.

The organization has been around for nearly a year and provides two weeks of free groceries that have been dropped off every Tuesday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groceries are provided through three Brown’s ShopRite stores.

Not only are these groceries essential, but they are also healthy and fresh to deliver strength for these patients.

Legacy of Hope CEO Michael Rowe told 6ABC that now is the time to gear up and help one another, especially people who are dealing with cancer.

“A lot of these families are too sick or don't have the means to go out and get the food. Obviously, with COVID it's made it even worse," said Rowe.

Patients that are on the brink of severe hunger may be too afraid to walk outside, given the unfortunate circumstances the country is still experiencing.

Many Philadelphia Police officers are also volunteering by delivering food and putting a smile on patient’s faces and sending uplifting messages.

"Coming from a family with grandparents and aunts (and) losing them to cancer, it's no greater joy than to be able to show up at someone's house with a bunch of groceries," Officer Lynneice Hill told 6ABC.

The Philly locals chosen by the organization are usually consumed with gratitude and shock once they open the door and see a welcoming police officer with bags of groceries.

The selfless act of kindness is something many are thankful for, especially because many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“I enjoy being able to use my uniform to make a positive impact on anyone I encounter during my tour of duty,” Officer Vanessa Washington shared on the organization’s website.

Washington also expressed the overwhelming gratitude and heartwarming feeling that she gets when a patient sees the bags of essential produce that they need with cancer.

So far, Legacy of Hope has served over 1,000 patients and the organization is not slowing down any time soon.

As Philadelphia rolls out COVID-19 vaccinations, there are still many people who have not received one yet, meaning now is the time to donate to the cause and keep the tradition going.

The organization’s message is that everyone can do something to help their community.