Girls Rock Philly will change its name to make the program trans inclusive

Girls Rock Philly (GRP) recently held a town hall meeting on May 8 to discuss a major change the organization will be making to highlight more diversity.

The non-profit revealed it will be changing its name to provide a clearer context for trans girls.

Young members discussed their relationship with GRP, and came up with different ways on how to improve its business.

The organization is asking its members to help come up with catchy a title.

Jess Montgomery, a member of Girls Rock Philly, told Generocity Philly, that she originally became a member because she loved how the organization devoted its time to teenagers and girls.

She felt welcomed and safe in the establishment.

“It was the first place I saw that was a music camp not for cis-men, and I thought that was cool,” Montgomery said to Generosity.

However, Montgomery also agreed that it was time to retire the name and choose a new one.

“As you’re here, you realize you need something a little more inclusive because it’s not just ladies,” she said.

Like its beginning, the new evolution will also come from the community it serves.

“From anyone else, I would expect they talk behind closed doors and find the least offensive name possible, but that’s not GRP,” Montgomery said. “GRP is always a space for the community.”

In addition to the new approach, recently asked for the help of trained doulas for insight as they search for a new name.

“Staff knows that we hold a lot of power in the organization, and this is too meaningful and too important of a conversation to have our power in any way taint the conversation or stifle it,” Mel Hsu, the co-director of Girls Rock Philly told Generocity.

Hsu also said the name change is the step in the right direction.

“For some organizations, a name change might be an indication of a change they want to make internally,” she said. “But, I think this name change is just actually a step that’s catching up to changes we’ve already been making for the past few years.”

Girls Rock Philly was originally developed in 2006 as a way to inspire young girls to get into the music industry, highlight their creativity, create leadership skills, and build confidence that will stick with them throughout their lives.

Throughout the summer, GRP will provide a virtual Soundtrap program where participants will be able to form a band, collaborate with other GRP youth, and create music together, virtually.

The program will take place between June 29 and July 15.

GRP will also showcase an event for the summer called, the C.A.R.E. Lab, which will feature art-making workshops for youth, and adults throughout the community. The workshop will be given in a hybrid structure.

The C.A.R.E Lab workshop will take place on July 15 and 16.