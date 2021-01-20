Advertisement

CEO of Prospanica condemns U.S. Capitol insurrection, highlights growing diversity of elected officials

Thomas Savino emphasized the importance of democracy for business development.

by nigelt
 01/20/2021 - 16:07
By Óscar Molina V.
January 20, 2021

Thomas Savino, CEO of Prospanica, the Association of Hispanic MBAs & Business Professionals, has recently condemned the U.S. Capitol siege. 

“We are concerned with the poor security at our nation’s Capitol and the appearance of disparity in policing this protest and for those protesting racial justice — 93% of which were peaceful and non-destructive.”

Savino added that the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 was an “attempt to stop the work of people.” 

In his statement, Savino emphasized that democracy is fundamental to Prospanica’s mission: to empower and enable Hispanic MBAs and business professionals to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential. 

Prospanica has 47 chapters nationwide and has given over $8 million in scholarships for graduate education. 

Acknowledging that the nation still has to face last year’s traumatic events, he also pointed to some positive changes going on regarding those in office. 

“Elected officials, both nationally and regionally, are becoming more diverse. Women are starting to make historical strides in leadership positions, including corporate boards and major sports.”

As a diverse and multi-faceted community, Prospanica facilitates conversations about social justice issues through the Prospanica Center for Social Justice. 

Evan Cleveland, Director of Programs & the Prospanica Center for Social Justice, has also condemned the insurrection and its impact on the health of communities of color.

“These people—protester and pre-meditated insurrectionist alike—had the means to leave whatever responsibilities they hold and travel to DC. On the way home or when they’re back in their hometowns, they’ll likely continue to go about their days without masks, spreading infection to people who do not have the same means”.

Dell Technologies is the founding sponsor of the Prospanica Center for Social Justice. Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, has also expressed his discomfort and called for the nation’s unity. 

“As Americans, each of us has a civic duty to respect and honor the peaceful transition of power, which is at the heart of the American political system and our way of life (...).We must stand together, united, in the defense of our values and our country.” 

Additionally, in Prospanica’s website there is a reading recommendation for its members — a legal analysis of the siege written by Jason J. Vicente, a Puerto Rican attorney licensed in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. 

The attorney remarked of the importance and the urgent need of relying on fact-checked information. 

“As educated professionals in our communities, we are leaders obligated to seek truth and established facts,” he wrote. “We need to diligently confirm facts and reject conspiracy theories and other unproven information.”

