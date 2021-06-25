Campus Philly names Dr. Jennifer Johnson Kebea as its new president

Campus Philly has announced that Dr. Jennifer Johnson Kebea will take over as its new president.

Johnson Kebea joins the organization with more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of higher education and the non-profit sector.

“Jennifer’s commitment to Philadelphia and knowledge of the city, corporate, and higher education communities will be invaluable as we continue to further our legacy of connecting people and helping them realize their dreams in the city we love,” said Michael Scales, Campus Philly Board Chair and Associate Vice President of Business Services at Temple University, in a press release.

Prior to joining Campus Philly, Johnson Kebea most recently served as executive director of the Lindy Center for Civic Engagement at Drexel University for the past eight years. During her 12 total years with Drexel, Johnson Kebea had been part of the university’s expanding efforts around civic engagement.

Earlier this year, she was recognized as one of Philadelphia’s Top 40 Under 40 by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

She also held a past position as events & projects manager at Chestnut Hill College for nearly three years.

Johnson Kebea is no stranger to Campus Philly, however, as she previously worked with the organization more than a decade ago.

“I was an undergraduate student when Campus Philly first launched as a nonprofit in 2004. I was deeply drawn to the organization's mission, serving first as an intern and eventually as the inaugural Director of Career Programs in 2008,” said Johnson Kebea in a press release. “Just over a decade later, I am delighted to return and lead this dynamic organization into its next phase of growth.”

In her new role with Campus Philly, she will help lead the organization in its mission to bring success to every college student in the city through career-focused programming and events, robust content and resources, and strategic partnerships with companies in the Greater Philadelphia area that are seeking interns and entry-level talent from Campus Philly’s more than 30 college and university partners.

Johnson Kebea has a bachelor’s degree in Biology, and a master’s degree in the Administration of Human Resources from Chestnut Hill College. She also earned a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Management from Drexel University.