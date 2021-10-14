Campus Philly to host Black and Brown Students in Tech recruiting event

For the second straight year, Campus Philly will host its annual Black and Brown Students in Tech Recruiting Event on Oct. 19.

The virtual event will feature more than two dozen Philadelphia-area tech employers looking to hire diverse students and recent graduates from the region.

The openings will include both job and internship opportunities for applicants.

“During this virtual career fair, we hope to build connections and pathways between Philly’s diverse college talent and top tech companies in the region, with a goal of expanding racial diversity within the tech sector,” said Dr. Jennifer Johnson Kebea, Campus Philly President, in a press release.

According to a 2016 Economy League of Greater Philadelphia report, 70.4% of Philadelphia’s tech workforce is White.

The employers who will be recruiting at the 2021 Black and Brown Students in Tech event are:

Comcast – hiring for 100+ Summer 2022 internships

JPMorgan Chase & Co. – hiring for 100+ entry-level and internship roles

Venture for America

Coded By Kids

GoPuff

Accenture

Sabre Systems

Pennoni Associates, Inc.

SEO Career

Children's Crisis Treatment Center

Vanguard

Dorman Products

Campbell's Soup Company

Elastic

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Energage

Piano

Freedom Mortgage

Integrichain

Frontline Education

Vertex Inc.

Moody's

Rush Street Interactive

IntePros

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Publicis Health

Both college students and recent graduates who identify as racially diverse are encouraged to attend the event, and all majors are welcome.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for diverse college students to connect one-on-one with employers who are committed to equity in the workplace,” added Dr. Kebea.

Last year’s event saw nearly 800 direct connections between students and employers.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to network and interview with recruiters about open roles via text-based and video chats, and attend informational sessions in a live broadcast format during the event.

Coded by Kids, a tech education nonprofit and one of the event’s sponsors will lead two informational sessions — one focused on tech careers for non-computer science majors, and the other about mastering the technical interview.

A third informational session will feature representatives from the City of Philadelphia, Venture for America, and Coded By Kids, taking part in a panel discussion about the Most Diverse Tech Hub initiative, as well as the Campus Philly Tech Scholars program.

The 2021 Black and Brown Students in Tech Recruiting Event will take place virtually through Brazen on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested college students or recent graduates can sign up for the event here.