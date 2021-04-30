African-American Museum of Philadelphia announces reopening plans for Spring 2021

There are over 100 museums in Philadelphia, which is one of America’s most culturally diverse and historical cities.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, museums all over Philadelphia and the country have closed to stop the spread of the virus. As Spring a year later hits full swing, some of those same museums are finally reopening from their COVID slumbers as people begin clamoring to go out.

One museum part of that wave in Philly is the African American Museum in Old City.

The African American Museum first opened its doors during the bicentennial in 1976 to create a platform for African-American culture and to celebrate Black communities and lives.

The museum will be reopening on May 6, after being closed for over a year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be following local guidance from the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Centers for Disease Control.

The foundation will reopen with limited hours to meet capacity requirements and a new set of procedures to ensure the health and safety of its guests and employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for in-person experiences at AAMP,” said Sabrina Brooks, Chair of the African American Museum in Philadelphia's Board of Directors. “We hope that you will join us to better appreciate the pursuit of equity facing our communities today."

The museum is taking the opportunity to add more exhibits to their space. There will be two new projects, in particular, this upcoming spring.

In addition to the reopening, the museum will mark the launch of a new exhibition, Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design.

Jones is recognized as the first African American graduate of the Philadelphia School of Design for Women, now Moore College of Art and Design, and an alumna of the anatomy department of Howard Medical School, now Howard University College of Medicine.

Jones was also a designer in her own right. She created multiple innovative textile and fabric designs that included wallpaper and carpet designs.

She was also a well-respected African American civil rights activist and was committed to public service.

Visitors will also be able to view the Museum’s permanent exhibition, Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776 through 1876.

Important trailblazers like Octavius Catto, Richard Allen, and Frances Ellen Watkins Harper will have 10-foot projections of them where they will answer questions about their lives and discuss the legacies they left behind.

These stories will highlight the leaders that overcame the traumatic and turbulent instances that occurred during that time.

Although the museum will be opened to the public, it will still be providing residents with access to online exhibits and special virtual events for those who chose not to attend in person right now.

The museum will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the reopening phase, the museum will be able to accommodate 60 mask-wearing customers and 20 staff members.

If you are looking to hit seek adventure in Philadelphia, but don't know where to go, check out the African American Museum this summer.