ACLAMO to hold a fundraiser celebrating 44 years of service

ACLAMO will be celebrating its 44th anniversary next Thursday June 17, with a virtual fundraising event titled the Get Connected @ ACLAMO Fun Night!

Participants in the event will have the opportunity to win prizes while supporting the group’s causes.

Since 1977, ACLAMO has assisted Latino youth and families in the area gain access to educational programs, social services and health & wellness programs.

ACLAMO’s goal is to ensure Latino and low-income members of the community realize their full potential by bridging the gaps caused by lasting inequalities.

Prizes for each bingo game are as follows: Game 1: $100, Game 2: $200 and Game 3: $300.

The fundraiser will last one hour, from 7 to 8 p.m., and those interested can go to the group’s website www.aclamo.org to register.

With the event falling in the middle of June, it will take place at the midway point of Immigrant Heritage Month.

ACLAMO is based in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County, with offices in Pottstown and Norristown.

Norristown in particular has a high Latino or Hispanic population, with over 27% of residents identifying with the demographic group according to Census data.

A new branding campaign will also be launched at next week’s event.

The group will be formerly known as Accion Comunal Latinoamericana de Montgomery County, or the Latin American Community Action of Montgomery County.

The acronym they use will be the updated name and it is derived from the Spanish verb "aclamar," which means "to proclaim, to shout forth."

ACLAMO’s logo will also be rebranded and its debut will be at the anniversary celebration as well.

As Montgomery County and the greater Philadelphia area continues to diversify, ACLAMO hopes to expand its efforts to meet the needs of all the local Latino communities in the area.