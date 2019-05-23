The new Philadelphia we picture

Philadelphia as a Global Center was probably in the mind of the founder of our city, Mr. William Penn.

He branded our city a “Holy Experiment,” in 1682, when he first imagined it, standing on the swamps of the Delaware River, naming the city existing only in his imagination after an ancient and now disappeared city in the Middle East, perhaps intrigued that maybe the Greek roots of that name (Philos, love; Delphos, Brother) would inspire its inhabitants to look up to the highest and pursue the ultimate human aspiration of loving one another.

“The City of Brotherly Love,” the commercial slogan made up by less sophisticated minds in a PR firm, has trivialized our founder’s elevated vision.

That essential and original aspiration was probably later on in the minds of our Founding Fathers, from Benjamin Franklin, who settled here in 1726, to Thomas Jefferson, who first arrived from Virginia in 1775, to Thomas Paine, when came from Scotland in 1774.

These three, along with the other exceptional minds gathered in Independence Hall in the Summer of 1776, possessed that above-the-ordinary inspiration to give birth to our republic.

The fundamental documents they crafted here, today the political scripture of our nation, inspired thousands to march, to challenge the greatest Army on Earth at that time, and, in the process, radically modify the destiny of 13 colonies into independent states, all under one same flag, and one same Constitution, of a brand new and independent nation that has changed the course of humanity.

That is in the DNA of this city, where a code of conduct for the free world, free of the European absolute monarchies, was crafted in 1776.

All revolutions of the Western world, including the French Revolution, in 1789, and the many others that decades later created dozens of new and independent nations across the Americas —from here to Patagonia in South America— were most likely inspired by the early American Revolution of 1776, conceived here in our backyard, in Independence Hall.

Venezuelan Francisco Miranda, for example, or Colombian Ambassador Manuel Torres, or Cuban exile Father Felix Varela, the early Latinos who preceded us in the 18th and 19th century, came to this city for only one reason:

To drink from the fundamental and original fountain of free thinking and confident action that was reverberating from Europe to America and back to Europe, inspired by America, as Liberty seemed to be “The Destiny” of our continent, as Colombian writer Germán Arciniegas wrote.

They were attracted to the America that today keeps dreaming the same dream— inspiring millions of immigrants to seek the simple right to be left alone, to be free as individuals before the powerful institutions of governments and churches, not found in the old and intolerant Europe of the 17th and 18th century, not found today yet in dozens of different places from across the world from which many more newcomers dare to traverse the oceans to arrive here.

Today, Philadelphia is committed to be the epicenter of new things, on the sound foundation of a new demographic growth not seen in 70 years, and a new global make up of the newest residents of our city, coming from every distant corner in the planet.

Added to that, the imperatives of a global economy —pressing more and more on the future of the cradle of the U.S. democracy— is making our destiny as “global city” not a luxury, by a renewed imperative.

We are forced now to stay competitive as a center of global business, aggressive technology innovation, and major cultural activities, competing against nearby Baltimore, or Boston, or DC or NYC.

Beyond that, Paris, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, or Mexico City.

The Global Speaker Series that AL DÍA launched last week aspires to bring to Philadelphia leaders of national or global stature that will enlighten our local leaders, inspire our professionals and ignite global thinking from Philadelphia, of the same kind that led to the formation of the most powerful nation on earth, here on a ground made sacred by the sacrifice of many, in our own Independence Hall.