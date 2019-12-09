The new leader of ALPFA Philadelphia

For Adria Córdova, ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America) has provided a family for her in times when she needed it most.

Having originally joined the organization as a college student at the University of New Mexico in 2009, Córdova admitted that initially, she didn’t quite know what its purpose was. However, at the behest of her accounting professor at the time, she decided to explore the opportunity.

A trip to Boston and meeting the chapter leader there helped open her eyes to the impact that ALPFA could have, not only in her life, but others, as well.

When a job opportunity moved her from New Mexico to Minnesota, Córdova felt it was important to build connections in a new city.

“So, I leveraged ALPFA in that way,” she said during an interview with AL DÍA on Nov. 19. “By the time I even moved to Minnesota, I felt like I had a connection to that city.” “ALPFA became my family away from home,” she added.

That feeling of family fostered by ALPFA has been the crux of what has kept Córdova a part of the organization and impelled her to take on various different roles in different chapters across the country.

After moving to Philadelphia in 2015, she continued to leverage ALPFA to build connections, especially in her role as vice president of the local chapter, which she served for three years.

In July 2019, she was officially named the president of ALPFA Philadelphia.

“The president role has been the most rewarding,” she said. “My passion for ALPFA continues to grow every year, every time I meet somebody new.” “It’s been an incredible ride so far, and I hope that it’ll continue to be for the next two years,” she continued.

Founded in 1972, ALPFA’s mission is to connect and inspire the next generation of Latino leaders.

As the new leader of the organization, Córdova identified three primary qualities she uses to lead her team: confidence, trust and respect.

“A leader needs to empower his or her team,” she said, adding that those qualities go both ways in terms of empowerment.

Under her leadership, Córdova’s goal is for ALPFA to continue having a large impact.

“For me, it’s about having people on my team and my board that are just as passionate about the values of ALPFA as I am,” said Córdova. “And it’s understanding the ‘why’ behind why we are here, understanding why you’re a part of ALPFA, understand why ALPFA even exists.”

As the population continues to shift with Hispanics making up a larger percentage of the U.S. population, Córdova says it’s important for Latinos to work together to take advantage of that changing dynamic.

“We have to come together as a culture, as a community, as one voice to be able to make that larger impact.”