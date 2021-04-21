New AL DIA scholarship gives opportunity to future media leaders from Cabrini University

On Wednesday, April 21, an event was held at Cabrini University to celebrate the school’s establishment of a scholarship with AL DÍA for their low-income students who are Latinx or from underrepresented communities.

The publication holds promoting a diversification of voices in media and digital communication to be one its core values, and the scholarship hopes to help make this a reality in the media environment of the future.

The award would give $5,000 to a rising senior who is studying Communications and it will be funded by AL DÍA’s Media Educational Foundation.

AL DÍA is committed to offering this scholarship for the next three academic years.

Aside from the financial support, the company is also presenting Cabrini students with the opportunity to pursue internships, apprenticeships and fellowships with the Philadelphia-based news outlet.

Founder and CEO Hernán Guaracao has become aware of the potential from students at the Catholic institution through his time as a member of their board of trustees.

“The way the media portrays U.S. society is incomplete but in order for us to make it more complete we need to contribute to that,” he said explaining his motives behind creating the fund.

Cabrini has demonstrated a devotion to assisting the Latino community in the past. In 2016, they were named “College of the Year” by the National Hispanic Institute (NHI).

The university’s President, Ph.D. Donald B. Taylor, aims to make Cabrini a Hispanic Serving Institution. He has taken initiatives like working with organizations like NHI and Esperanza, as well as partnering with schools in Latin America.

“The spirit of the AL DÍA Foundation Scholars Fund reflects the goal of our founder St. Frances Xavier Cabrini. She insisted that the Cabrini education would link intellectual confidence with moral development while instilling a special concern for those persons who are in need,” said Taylor at the ceremony for the scholarship.

The school in Radnor, PA was also named after the first naturalized American citizen saint, Mother Frances Cabrini.

Their chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) also helps students of Hispanic descent network and gain valuable skills to have success in the business world when they graduate college.

Jose Rodriguez, the university’s chief diversity officer, also spoke at the event to express his gratitude for a fund that will help students be able to finish their college degree.

“I talk with many students from underrepresented communities everyday as I’ve learned to connect them with resources they need to succeed. The fund will enable us to put words into action with real and concrete support for students,” he said.