Meet the two young Latino journalists sending President Biden advice to approach the world with love and respect

As the country continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, some kids are listening and adapting to the new reality.

Two aspiring journalists from Los Angeles are taking the initiative to give a few words of advice to President Joe Biden on how he can make the country a better place in the aftermath of the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic.

They are only in elementary school, but that doesn’t mean their voices aren’t being heard.

Third-grader Ellie Rojas and second-grader Oscar Pérez II, both students at KIPP Promesa Prep in Boyle Heights, L.A., are giving the Biden Administration some advice on how to tackle the many dilemmas erupting in America in the form of letters.

One specific topic that both of their letters touch base on is the different ways Biden can make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to Americans.

Rojas pleaded with the president to create “virtual jobs at home for adults who lost their jobs” and to consider “sending food and a few dollars to all families because no one deserves to starve.”

These Latino youngsters are striving for a chance to make the world a better place, even if that means sending letters to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rojas laid out her goals.

“I would like the actions of the President of the United States to show love and respect for others,” she said.

She also believes that by showing love and appreciation to others, we can all live in peace.

Rojas’ mother, Wendy agrees with her daughter’s words, but thinks that she shouldn’t be faced with serious issues when she is so young.

“When I read her letter, it became very meaningful to me because children her age should not be thinking about society’s problems and solutions,” Rojas said.

Pérez’s letter is about his stance on immigration policy and easing restrictions on letting Mexican immigrants in from the border.

“It was difficult to talk about what was worrying me. I had to think about it a lot, but it was fun to write,” said Pérez.

Oscar’s mother, Yuri, who is an immigrant, believes that children of this generation are facing many serious events that are leaving them with a lot of unanswered questions.

“Last year, children not only had to live the pandemic, but the protests that have divided the country. Many even have to learn about death,” she said.

Both Rojas and Pérez are members of a journalism club that is geared towards second, third, and fourth-graders at Promesa Prep.

They are both winners of the “KIPP Voices,” a national contest that uses its platform as a nonprofit that operates 20 open-enrollment public schools in Southern California. The organization also serves over 255 public charter schools nationwide.

Their letters both show the bright futures that lie ahead for them, but also the realities that have confronted the nation’s youngest amid the pandemic.