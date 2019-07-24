Advertisement

Looking towards South America

In Bogotá this past week the CEO of AL DÍA had the opportunity to return home, visiting the University where he got started in journalism over 30 years ago. In the picture, members of the AL DIA Team and faculty of the school with the President of the University Tadeo Lozano, Cecilia Maria Velex White, and Hernán Guaracao (center). Photo: Hernán Guaracao

In Bogotá this past week the CEO of AL DÍA had the opportunity to return home, visiting the University where he got started in journalism over 30 years ago. In the picture, members of the AL DIA Team and faculty of the school with the President of the University Tadeo Lozano, Cecilia Maria Velex White, and Hernán Guaracao (center). Photo: Hernán Guaracao

Looking towards South America

Like the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), or the Philadelphia International Medicine (PMI) have discovered, it is actually a great new business opportunity.

by Emily Neil
 07/24/2019 - 11:46
in
In Bogotá this past week the CEO of AL DÍA had the opportunity to return home, visiting the University where he got started in journalism over 30 years ago. In the picture, members of the AL DIA Team and faculty of the school with the President of the University Tadeo Lozano, Cecilia Maria Velex White, and Hernán Guaracao (center). Photo: Hernán Guaracao
Emily Neil
In Bogotá this past week the CEO of AL DÍA had the opportunity to return home, visiting the University where he got started in journalism over 30 years ago. In the picture, members of the AL DIA Team and faculty of the school with the President of the University Tadeo Lozano, Cecilia Maria Velex White, and Hernán Guaracao (center). Photo: Hernán Guaracao

By Hernán Guaracao
July 24, 2019

The Americans labeled it “the backyard” of the United States.

Fractured and dislocated by history, South America still remains largely separated from the Northern part of the hemisphere, unable to bridge the language barrier, differences in culture, or exaggerated concerns about insecurity and political instability.

Above all, this separation is a result of a lack of information on what the situation in the Southern hemisphere actually is.

I was in Bogotá this past week, invited by the University I graduated from over three decades ago with my first degree in Journalism.

During my visit, I had the privilege of sitting down with Dr. Cecilia Maria Velez White, former Minister of Education in Colombia, and current President of my Alma - the University of Bogotá “Jorge Tadeo Lozano.”

At present, close to 10,000 students attend my former school, coursing studies in ten different graduate and undergraduate programs, spread out over four different campuses— the main in Bogotá’s old city, in Chía, near the Colombian capital, and two more in the historic cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta, looking north over to the “Mediterranean of the Americas,”  the Caribbean sea.

In my conversation, I said to Dr. Velez White that I thought what was needed is a “bridge”, literally.

Strong foundations have been laid on both sides of that sea that unite us and divide us, and yet where all civilizations of the world have gathered, creating the most diverse garden of nations where the languages of the former European colonies are spoken every day: from Jamaican English to Puerto Rican Spanish, to Haitian French or the Arubian Papiamento - which mixes all of them.

Capitalizing on the solid foundation built by the 60 million Latinos living in the United States today, institutions from the North, starting with the universities, could benefit greatly from studying the bountiful south and its enormous possibilities.

After all, the European East and the Asian West have been already been sufficiently explored with academic programs of all kinds.

South America, on the contrary, with its young and thriving population — double that of the US — plus solid educational institutions such as the Tadeo Lozano in Bogotá, is the next frontier for the institutions of higher education in the United States.

Like the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) or the Philadelphia International Medicine (PMI), led by Jefferson and other Health institutions from our region, have discovered South America is a new business opportunity that is impossible to ignore any longer. 

TAGS
Jorge Tadeo Lozano
Colombia
Philadelphia

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

Live Más Scholarship recipients participate in an icebreaker activity on Day 1 of the Taco Bell Foundation's Live Más Scholarship Workshop in Philadelphia. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News
Live Más Scholarship Workshop event in Philly: Day 1
Latinas who have achieved a series of "firsts" in the political world. They spoke about gender, power and leadership at the annual NALEO Conference this year in Miami. Luz Weinberg (top left); Bonnie Garcia (top right); Lina Hidalgo (bottom left); Nanette Diaz Barragán (bottom right). Photos courtesy of NALEO. 
Elected Latinas tell it like it is
Blue digital computer brain on circuit board with glows and flares - stock photo.
Experts say artificial intelligence contributes to discrimination in lending
Rafael Marrero
Closing the gap for Latino businesses