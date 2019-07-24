Looking towards South America

The Americans labeled it “the backyard” of the United States.

Fractured and dislocated by history, South America still remains largely separated from the Northern part of the hemisphere, unable to bridge the language barrier, differences in culture, or exaggerated concerns about insecurity and political instability.

Above all, this separation is a result of a lack of information on what the situation in the Southern hemisphere actually is.

I was in Bogotá this past week, invited by the University I graduated from over three decades ago with my first degree in Journalism.

During my visit, I had the privilege of sitting down with Dr. Cecilia Maria Velez White, former Minister of Education in Colombia, and current President of my Alma - the University of Bogotá “Jorge Tadeo Lozano.”

At present, close to 10,000 students attend my former school, coursing studies in ten different graduate and undergraduate programs, spread out over four different campuses— the main in Bogotá’s old city, in Chía, near the Colombian capital, and two more in the historic cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta, looking north over to the “Mediterranean of the Americas,” the Caribbean sea.

In my conversation, I said to Dr. Velez White that I thought what was needed is a “bridge”, literally.

Strong foundations have been laid on both sides of that sea that unite us and divide us, and yet where all civilizations of the world have gathered, creating the most diverse garden of nations where the languages of the former European colonies are spoken every day: from Jamaican English to Puerto Rican Spanish, to Haitian French or the Arubian Papiamento - which mixes all of them.

Capitalizing on the solid foundation built by the 60 million Latinos living in the United States today, institutions from the North, starting with the universities, could benefit greatly from studying the bountiful south and its enormous possibilities.

After all, the European East and the Asian West have been already been sufficiently explored with academic programs of all kinds.

South America, on the contrary, with its young and thriving population — double that of the US — plus solid educational institutions such as the Tadeo Lozano in Bogotá, is the next frontier for the institutions of higher education in the United States.

Like the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) or the Philadelphia International Medicine (PMI), led by Jefferson and other Health institutions from our region, have discovered South America is a new business opportunity that is impossible to ignore any longer.