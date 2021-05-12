A long list of deserving nominations

In anticipation of the 2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum & Awards virtual event, AL DÍA provided a month-long voting period for the public to nominate nursing professionals across the region they felt were deserving of recognition.

After the voting period ended on May 9, AL DÍA received more than 60 nominations for the upcoming event.

The nominees are split between four categories:

Academic Practice (nurses who have demonstrated leadership in research, academic, or practice settings)

Community Practice (nurses who primarily practice in community-based settings)

Health System Practice (nurses who primarily work within hospital systems as direct care providers)

Emerging Leader (a nursing student)

The full list of individual nominees are as follows:

Some were nominated multiple times, and in multiple categories. However, each nominee is listed once.

Academic

Maritza Sanchez, MSN, MBA, RN, RNFA, CNOR

Clinical Director and Associate Executive Director of Perioperative Services at Jefferson Health-Northeast Division

Valerie Caraballo, MSN, RN, APN

Nurse Practitioner, CEO & Owner of Viva Care Solutions; Past President of NAHN Philadelphia Chapter

Linda Tina Maldonado, PhD, RN

Assistant Professor at the M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing at Villanova University

Nilda Natal

Registered Nurse employed by agency in Florida

Lia Ludan

Assistant Professor of Nursing at Stockton University

Wandaris Ortiz, RN, BSN, OCN

Radiation Oncology Registered Nurse at Fox Chase Cancer Center

Carmen Duran

Clinical Coordinator at Jefferson Health in Stratford, New Jersey

Deborah Williams, RN Registered Nurse at Temple University Hospital - Episcopal Campus

Community

Daisy Lara, DNP, MSN, RN, CRNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC

Mentor at the Minority Fellowship Program; Immediate Past President of NAHN Philadelphia

Wanda Nolasco, MSN, MBA, RN

Vice President of Patient Services at The Behavioral Wellness Center

Lisette Liriano, MS, BSN, RN, CCE, CBC

Registered Nurse at The Chester County Hospital/Penn Medicine

Sofia Carreno, MSN, RN

Community Engagement Professional Development Specialist at Penn Medicine - Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Health System

Madeline Caban, RN

Registered Nurse at Pennsylvania Hospital

Melissa Pluguez Moldavskiy, DNP, AGACNP-BC, FNP-BC

Advanced Care Practitioner at Cooper University Hospital

Alicia Valentin

Registered Nurse at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Eunessy Dreibelbis

Registered Nurse at Pennsylvania Hospital

Jasmine Peña-Campbell

Registered Nurse at Penn Medicine

Keila Bernardy

Clinical Nurse at Pennsylvania Hospital

Marybell Rodriguez, CRNP

Nurse Practitioner at the Division of Vascular Surgery at Einstein Medical Center

Maria Cosgrove

Registered Nurse at NICU for AEMC

Deanna Gomez

Registered Nurse at University Medical Center of Princeton

Billy Perez

Registered Nurse for Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Tatiana Vallamarin

Registered Nurse at Einstein Department of Urology

Julie Wyatt

Registered Nurse at Einstein Healthcare Network

Sunilka Thompson

Nurse Manager at Penn Medicine

Kemberly Giron Mayer

Registered Nurse/Telemetry Specialist at Einstein Philadelphia Chapter

Jenise Quiles

Registered Nurse

Cinthia Oliveras

Registered Nurse at Temple Fox Chase Cancer Center

Isaias Maldonado

Registered Nurse at Penn Medicine - Lancaster General Hospital

Michelle Perez

Staff Nurse at Penn Medicine

Alex Valencia

Post Neuro Floor Registered Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston

Christopher Reyes, BSN, RN

ICU Staff Nurse at Cooper University Health Care

Nadia Minier, BSN, RN

Registered Nurse at Cooper University Health Care

Jessica Minguela, BSN, RN, CCRN

ICU Staff Nurse at Cooper University Health Care

Christopher Diaz, BSN, RN

ICU Staff Nurse at Cooper University Health Care

Natalia Berrios, BSN, RN

ICU Staff Nurse at Cooper University Health Care

Lizviette Fernandez

Registered Nurse at Thomas Jefferson Hospital

Jennifer Gil, MSN, RN

Clinical Nurse at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Amanda Ortiz Flick

Staff Nurse at Jefferson Health

Emerging Leader

Melinda Lopez

Penn Nursing BSN Student; President of Penn Nursing Minorities in Nursing Organization at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Maria Cancel

Medical Assistant at Esperanza Health Center; Nursing Student at La Salle University

Silvia Tenezaca

Nursing Student at Rutgers University - Camden; Critical Care Technician at Cooper University Health Care

Christina Munoz

Student, Doctor of Nursing Practice at Rutgers University - Camden

Susy Suarez

Nursing Student

Among these nominations, an advisory board led by chair Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing will make the final selection of honorees.

The other advisory board members are Donna M. Nickitas, Dean & Professor at Rutgers University School of Nursing - Camden; Paula M. Agosto, Senior Vice President & System Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Betzaida Medina Sasse, Critical Care Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital & President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Philadelphia Chapter; and Olga F. Jarrín Montaner, Assistant Professor at Rutgers University School of Nursing, Director of the Community Health & Aging Outcomes Laboratory, Director of Rutgers Minority Nurse Leadership Institute, and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.

The criteria will be based on several factors, including but not limited to: COVID-based actions each nominee took within their community/workplace, and the commitment these men and women have to their fellow staff and patients marked by their long hours.

The Advisory Board will take into account how recent the act or acts have been, along with the sustainability of their impact. They will examine the measurable outcomes of each nominees’ efforts within the nursing profession to determine the 2021 honorees. There will be 12 honorees, plus one Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

The full list of honorees will be announced next week.

The 2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum & Awards event will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 starting at 5:30 p.m. For registration information, click here.