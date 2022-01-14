LCDA remembers foundation board member Al Prieto

The Latino Corporate Directors Association is heartbroken to announce the passing of one of its recently-appointed board members, Al Prieto.

On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 8, Prieto, his wife, Danielle, and their 16-year-old son, Antonio, passed away in a tragic highway car accident in Florida.

“Al was an amazing human being, transformational leader, and passionate champion for the Latino community,” the LCDA wrote in a statement.

Just four days prior, the LCDA had announced Prieto as one of the newest appointees of the 2022-2024 LCDEF Board of Directors.

Of Prieto, LCDA said: “He was dedicated to LCDA’s mission to move the needle for US Latino representation at the highest levels of corporate leadership. His generous and innovative spirit led to our recent collaboration, “Get On Board: The Latino Impact” where he hosted unique conversations with top Latino leaders and board directors.”

Let us take a moment to keep our friend and LCDEF Board Member, Al Prieto, and his family in our thoughts and prayers, and to honor the legacy he has left behind. He will stay in our hearts forever. https://t.co/2oQhBhTLAY pic.twitter.com/RJ5ugDlTrd — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) January 11, 2022

Prieto also often volunteered his time to coach aspiring corporate directors and members, and spoke at the LCDA Board Leaders Convening for each of the past four years.

“Al’s long lasting impact will be remembered and honored in the legacy he has left behind,” they wrote.

In addition to his contributions with LCDA, Prieto was also a partner, CEO & board practice at the global leadership advisory firm, Egon Zehnder. Originally joining the firm in 2005 as a consultant and partner, Prieto had a number of different roles over the years as he worked his way up the ranks.

“In all his leadership roles, Al drove the business and moved the needle in ways that have had a lasting impact on the firm and its growth trajectory,” Egon Zehnder wrote in a statement.

“He had the capacity to shoulder a tremendous workload, and to play at the very top of the Fortune 100, and with entrepreneurial growth companies, always investing time to develop people in his office and practice group, while giving clients sound advice and building caring and trusting relationships with candidates,” they continued.

We remember our beloved Partner and friend, Al Prieto. https://t.co/echqMIcAaY pic.twitter.com/epAh5YOobH — Egon Zehnder (@EgonZehnder) January 11, 2022

Prieto was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, before earning a master’s degree in medicine from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He also graduated from London Business School’s Sloan Fellowship program.

Prieto’s wife, Danielle, was a former Board of Education member of the New Jersey School District. They are survived by two other sons, Alec and Roberto.

A new fund, the Antonio Prieto Stanford Scholarship Fund, has been launched in Antonio’s memory “with Stanford University’s Gifted and Athletic Program that supports and provides an amazing high school education tailored to work around the dedicated training program of athletes and artists,” it reads.

Services for the Prietos will be held Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial in Summit, New Jersey. A prayer service for Millburn High School students - the school their son attended - will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church at 7 p.m. in Short Hills, New Jersey.

The funeral mass will take place Monday, Jan. 17 at St. Rose of Lima Church. For information about the family’s obituary, services and memorial contributions, click here.