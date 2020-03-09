Advertisement

Introducing the judges for inaugural AL DÍA 40 Under 40

Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News. 

Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News. 

Introducing the judges for inaugural AL DÍA 40 Under 40

Each are experienced in various fields of work, and are diverse representations of the city.

by jensent
 03/09/2020 - 11:45
in
Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News. 
Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News. 

By Jensen Toussaint
March 09, 2020

The upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under 40 event is all about celebrating diversity.

While the nomination period has come to a close, the finalization of the awardees — showcasing the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region — has begun.

They will be chosen by an esteemed panel of diverse judges from across various industries in the city.

The panel of judges are:

  • Raul De La Rosa, VP of sales at NBC 10/Telemundo 62
  • Sheila Hess, Philadelphia city representative at the City of Philadelphia
  • Juan Lopez, CPA, senior vice president of finance shared services at Independence Blue Cross
  • Tiffany Newmuis, senior manager of town hall and campus programming at Comcast

The demographic breakdown of the city is widely diverse, with more than 42% African American, more than 14% Latino and more than 7% Asian. The panel of judges are a reflection of some of that diversity, as each are leaders who are paving the way for the up-and-coming leaders in the city.

“For me, this is very simple,” said Lopez. “This is about continuing to ‘walk the talk,’ giving back to the Latino community by helping to bolster the next generation of leaders.”

Each organization — NBC 10/Telemundo 62, the City of Philadelphia, Independence Blue Cross and Comcast — are doing their part in showcasing the diversity that exists both within the city and among its employees. 

They are also shining a light on the next generation of business and community leaders, media, influencers, innovators and artists in Philadelphia. 

This is one of the main objectives of the 40 Under 40 event. 

“There are thousands of great examples waiting for their chance to shine,” said Lopez. “We are just picking 40, but I’m hopeful to see this award grows in popularity.” 

The awardees will be selected based on the criteria of community service, career achievements, academic credentials and contributions to their industry. 

The AL DÍA 40 Under 40 will take place on March 20, 2020. Click here to reserve your seat. 

TAGS
40 Under 40
leaders

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

Host, influencer, producer and media personality Lilliana Vazquez served as the emcee for the 2020 Alegría Ball on Feb. 20. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News. 
Lilliana Vazquez: Opening doors for Latinx in the media industry
Philadelphia City Solicitor Marcel Pratt visited AL DÍA on Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.
Philadelphia City Solicitor Marcel Pratt talks the impact of “affirmative litigation” in the city
Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Lou Rodriguez, chairman of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce during the 2020 Alegría Ball on Feb. 20. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News. 
Celebrating 30 years of growth and achievement in Philadelphia’s Hispanic community
Emilio Estefan attends the Latin Recording Academy's 2019 Person of the Year gala honoring Juanes at the Premier Ballroom at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS)
Cuban multi-time Grammy award winner and entrepreneur Emilio Estefan joins efforts of L’ATTITUDE