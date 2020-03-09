Introducing the judges for inaugural AL DÍA 40 Under 40

The upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under 40 event is all about celebrating diversity.

While the nomination period has come to a close, the finalization of the awardees — showcasing the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region — has begun.

They will be chosen by an esteemed panel of diverse judges from across various industries in the city.

The panel of judges are:

Raul De La Rosa , VP of sales at NBC 10/Telemundo 62

, VP of sales at NBC 10/Telemundo 62 Sheila Hess , Philadelphia city representative at the City of Philadelphia

, Philadelphia city representative at the City of Philadelphia Juan Lopez, CPA , senior vice president of finance shared services at Independence Blue Cross

, senior vice president of finance shared services at Independence Blue Cross Tiffany Newmuis, senior manager of town hall and campus programming at Comcast

The demographic breakdown of the city is widely diverse, with more than 42% African American, more than 14% Latino and more than 7% Asian. The panel of judges are a reflection of some of that diversity, as each are leaders who are paving the way for the up-and-coming leaders in the city.

“For me, this is very simple,” said Lopez. “This is about continuing to ‘walk the talk,’ giving back to the Latino community by helping to bolster the next generation of leaders.”

Each organization — NBC 10/Telemundo 62, the City of Philadelphia, Independence Blue Cross and Comcast — are doing their part in showcasing the diversity that exists both within the city and among its employees.

They are also shining a light on the next generation of business and community leaders, media, influencers, innovators and artists in Philadelphia.

This is one of the main objectives of the 40 Under 40 event.

“There are thousands of great examples waiting for their chance to shine,” said Lopez. “We are just picking 40, but I’m hopeful to see this award grows in popularity.”

The awardees will be selected based on the criteria of community service, career achievements, academic credentials and contributions to their industry.

The AL DÍA 40 Under 40 will take place on March 20, 2020.