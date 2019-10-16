VX Apparel: The brand focused on inspiration, motivation and helping others

When Tirsa Marie Vezquez decided to venture into the world of entrepreneurship, she did so with two goals in mind: to spend more time with her son, and to help others.

After years of working hard and “going through these trials and errors,” Vezquez wanted to have a chance to spend more time with her young son, and be a more active part of his life.

Entrepreneurship would provide an avenue for her to value her commitment to her family while also exploring new horizons in the business world.

In May 2017, she officially started VX (short for VXXXV), a casual, streetwear apparel brand. She launched her first collection the following month.

But VX Apparel is more than simply a clothing brand.

Vezquez’s hope is for the VX brand to also serve as “that voice” of inspiration, support, and motivation that will push people to reach their fullest potential.

“We don’t really follow trends of what is expected of traditional clothing brands,” said Vezquez. “We make sure our brand is true to itself.”

In August 2019, she decided to become a full-time entrepreneur so that she could put even more time and effort into this cause.

“It was something that I thought about for a very long time,” she said.

Despite admitting to some initial internal conflict, “the opportunity presented itself, and I just took it and ran with it,” Vezquez recalled.

“And it’s the best decision I possibly could have made, honestly,” she added.

Dream, Hustle, Demand

Vezquez’s vision for VX is being aided with a new campaign, called “Dream, Hustle, Demand.”

Initially a caption Vezquez often used on social media, the slogan grew into a full-blown campaign that helps drive the company's mission of inspiring and motivating others.

Those three words are all components that have helped Vezquez in her journey, and are the same ones she hopes to instill in others who may need the inspiration to pursue their own goals.

“Dream” is intended to motivate others to know what it is they want. “Hustle” is designed to invite others to take the steps towards making that dream tangible. “Demand” is meant to encourage others to take ownership of that dream.

“That’s what really sets us apart,” she said. “We want to help other people make them believe in their dreams, and that’s something that we really push.”

In November 2019, VX will officially launch the campaign for entrepreneurs nationwide.

Through this campaign, Vezquez hopes to host a series of networking events in various cities and states across the United States to provide information, resources, and connections that can be useful for anyone looking to advance in their ambitions.

The official campaign launch will also help promote the first-ever “Dream, Hustle, Demand” fashion show, which is set to take place at 3180 Grant Ave. in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2020.

To learn more about VX, or purchase your own apparel, click here.