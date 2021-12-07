Advertisement

Temple University Alumni create inclusive makeup brand

Pound Cake Cosmetics co-founders Camille Bell and Johnny Velazquez. Photo Credit: Khanya Brann/The Temple News

Pound Cake Cosmetics co-founders Camille Bell and Johnny Velazquez. Photo Credit: Khanya Brann/The Temple News

Temple University Alumni create inclusive makeup brand

Instead of making one shade for everyone, the company is tailoring its products to fit the consumer.

by jensent
 12/07/2021 - 17:13
in
Pound Cake Cosmetics co-founders Camille Bell and Johnny Velazquez. Photo Credit: Khanya Brann/The Temple News
Pound Cake Cosmetics co-founders Camille Bell and Johnny Velazquez. Photo Credit: Khanya Brann/The Temple News

By Emily Leopard-Davis
December 07, 2021

After four years of product perfecting and unfortunate setbacks, Pound Cake Cosmetics was finally able to launch on Sept. 30, 2021. The long road paid off almost immediately when all of their stock sold out in less than 48 hours. 

The brand got its start at the founders’ alma mater Temple University. Camille Bell and Johnny Velazquez both graduated from the Klein College of Media and Communication in 2015 and 2018, respectively. 

Bell first came up with the idea for Pound Cake Cosmetics as a freshman. After not being able to wear makeup until college, she was eager to try it out. She was soon disappointed to learn how limited the makeup options were for people of color. So, she decided to change that. 

In 2015, she entered Temple’s Innovative Idea Competition and asked Velazquez to create an animation to go along with her pitch. She won the global initiative award at this competition and became business partners with Velazquez. In 2017, they launched an Indiegogo campaign that raised $20,000 for product development. 

The brand had some setbacks starting in 2018. They switched production labs which messed with production time. This in turn led to the launch date being pushed back twice. They set their new launch date for October 2020. But then the pandemic hit and their lab shut down in early May. Then in September 2020, their lab dropped the brand as a client. 

They were able to bounce back from this setback quickly, however. 

In the same month, they were awarded $10,000 from Glossier as part of their Grant Initiative for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses. This allowed them to start working with a lab from New Jersey to get production back on track. 

About two weeks before its launch in 2021, Pound Cake was awarded the Allure Best in Beauty Award for classic red lipstick. 

Changing the game on lipstick and the industry

Generally speaking, most brands don’t make lipsticks with how they will look on different skin tones in mind, much less how they will appear on different lip tones. So Pound Cake making lipsticks that work with five lip tones (deep brown, brown, light brown, dark pink, and pink), is a first. 

The meaning behind the brand’s name is much deeper than one might assume. As explained on its website, it is a statement rather than a noun. The “pound” refers to pounding or smashing and the “cake” refers to pancake foundation. This was a style of foundation that was created and popular in the 1920s and 1930s. 

Together it becomes a statement on smashing the old ideals of the makeup industry. Combined with the statement, “We are a pro-black, pro-fat, and pro-queer cosmetics company and will continue to act in a manner that reflects as such,” it becomes clear that the brand’s goal is to uplift communities that have been historically marginalized by the makeup industry.  

That’s a goal that’s even sweeter than the dessert they share a name with. 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
makeup
Temple University
women entrepreneurs

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Entrepreneurs

Spergo founder Trey Brown and his mother appeared on Shark Tank on Nov. 5. Photo Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC. 
Spergo: The clothing company created by teen entrepreneur continues to grow after Shark Tank success
The 2021 AL DÍA Top Entrepreneurs, joined by Kenneth Anderson, Vice President of Civic Affairs at The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; and Anne Bovaird Nevins, President of PIDC. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News.
AL DÍA’s inaugural celebration of Philadelphia’s top, most successful entrepreneurs
Philadelphia. Photo: Getty Images. 
Built By Philly, new platform aims to address historical inequities for city’s BIPOC entrepreneurs
Happy Mochila brings handmade products from Colombia to Philly. Photo: Happy Mochila
Happy Mochila, the company bringing handmade Colombian designs to Philly
AL DIA News
AL DIA News