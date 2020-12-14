Rise-up Philly: A local entrepreneur competition for up to $10,000 in prizes

Entrepreneurs at all stages in Philadelphia are being invited to submit proposals to raise capital.

The Jefferson Health Hack is putting on its entrepreneur hack-a-thon entitled "Rise-up Philadelphia ".

“This year, the Jefferson Health Hack is focused on putting the tools of opportunity into the hands of communities of color.” Rise-up Philly said in an emailed statement to AL DÍA. “Entrepreneurship Hackathon focused on creating economic opportunity in communities of color. It is a serious effort to ‘Hack’ into economic solutions/opportunities for people of color who have been left behind.

“Jefferson has assembled teams of experts who can help participants understand emerging opportunities; give participants tools to access capital; help develop prototypes of ideas; enhance understanding of methods for new business development, or expanding into new businesses, like supply chain. Jefferson will foster teams, and support teams who are aspirational, and want to move the needle on their economic destiny.”

The hack-a-thon began on Dec. 8 and runs through Dec. 16.

The event has numerous panels including two with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Along with the panels, the hack-a-thon will also give out cash prizes of $10,000 to entrepreneurs in each of four tracks.

The four tracks are: emerging entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, established entrepreneurs, and a prototype contest.

The competition was open to entrepreneurs with businesses in Philadelphia and are people of color.

“We are excited to host a hack-a-thon/competition during Rise Up Philly to support entrepreneurs in communities of color in Philadelphia,” reads the Rise-Up Philly website.

The prototype concept is akin to Shark Tank.

“Maybe you’re a fan of Shark Tank, and you have an idea for an new product or service that you think people would want to buy. But you don’t know how to make the product or how to connect with customers to make a business out of providing the new service. Got an idea for the next big thing. This track is for you,” Rise up Philadelphia says on its site.

If that seems overwhelming, the event also provides mentors to entrepreneurs.

“Our goal is to help prepare you to enter the competition during the first days of Rise Up Philly. Our talks are structured around different elements of building a business, from raising capital to refining your pitch.” Rise Up says on its site. “Experienced mentors from around the region will be donating their time to help give you feedback on your idea or business plan. The Rise Up Philly team will be giving you all the info you need to make sure you are ready to show the judges how great of an idea you have.”

This article is part of Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project among more than 20 news organizations focused on economic mobility in Philadelphia. Read all of our reporting as brokeinphilly.org.