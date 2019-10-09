Latinas in Business announces 2019 Pitch Competition for Latina entrepreneurs

Latina entrepreneurs play a significant role in the growth and success of the U.S. economy.

According to a 2017 report, there were 1.9 million Hispanic women-owned firms in the United States. In addition, the number of Hispanic women entrepreneurs grew at a faster rate that any other group between 2007 and 2016, at 137%. It is expected that these numbers will continue to grow.

However, despite this dynamic, Latina women are underrepresented as entrepreneurs.

The 2019 Latinas in Business Expo is aimed to help change that dynamic. The fifth annual event will provide an opportunity for Latina creators and innovators to present a three-minute pitch of their business products or services in front of a panel of media, investors and corporate sponsors.

“Access to funding is one big obstacle for Latinas,” Latinas in Business CEO and President Susana Baumann said. “Minority business entrepreneurs and minority women entrepreneurs are less than 1% of the $1 trillion industry… industry Latinas get 0.2% of that funding.”

This year, participants will be chosen from three different tracks: lifestyle, wellness and technology.

“Latinas… most of them are in lifestyle,” said Baumann. “We want to bring out of the woodworks those that are in tech and also... in wellness, and encourage them to participate because they are the ones who need more support.”

"We are trying to reach out to other minority women entrepreneurs because we see that the problem is across the board, it's not only Latinas," said Baumann.

Details of the expo

Participants must be Latinas or of Latino origin, own the business or have 50% partnership, and have a unique product or service in hand.

The winner of the competition will receive a $12,000 package prize - $2,000 in cash, and $10,000 in a business package that will include entrance into the Rutgers School of Business Entrepreneur Pioneers Initiative Training Program, scholarship registration to the program, a video promotion and social media campaign and a promotional article.

Keynote speakers

Wellness Keynote Speaker: Isaiah Stanback , Super Bowl Champion, fitness entrepreneur and expert

, Super Bowl Champion, fitness entrepreneur and expert Tech Keynote Speaker: Rosario Ballesteros-Casas , CEO and co-founder of VRAmericas and BC Partners

, CEO and co-founder of VRAmericas and BC Partners Lifestyle Keynote Speaker: Elle Morris, President and CEO of Snapdragon, visionary, expert design leader and agent of change

The first round of registration (which requires a 60-second video submission) will be accepted until Oct. 25. The 12 finalists will be announced on Nov. 1.

The final round and expo will take place on Nov. 8 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at the Culinary Conference Center in Jersey City, NJ.