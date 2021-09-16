Advertisement

HHM 2021

Jennifer Lopez launches effort to support Latina entrepreneurs and small businesses

Suzy Batlle, Cristina Collazo, Jennifer Lopez (center), Noelle Santos, and David Solomon speak at the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris.

Suzy Batlle, Cristina Collazo, Jennifer Lopez (center), Noelle Santos, and David Solomon speak at the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris.

Jennifer Lopez launches effort to support Latina entrepreneurs and small businesses

This is part of her upcoming philanthropic endeavor called, “Limitless Labs.”

by jensent
 09/16/2021 - 11:30
in
Suzy Batlle, Cristina Collazo, Jennifer Lopez (center), Noelle Santos, and David Solomon speak at the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris.
Suzy Batlle, Cristina Collazo, Jennifer Lopez (center), Noelle Santos, and David Solomon speak at the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris.

By Jensen Toussaint
September 16, 2021

Grammy-Award winning musical artist Jennifer Lopez is making a return to her birthplace to support Latina small business owners in New York City.

On the eve of Hispanic Heritage Month, Lopez made an appearance at The Lit. Bar in The Bronx alongside Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Isabel Guzman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon for a discussion on growing businesses and how small business owners were able to navigate the pandemic.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also announced Lopez as the headliner of the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit 2021. 

As part of the discussion, Lopez announced a new partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses to elevate and support Latina entrepreneurs.

The partnership will aim to recruit more Latina entrepreneurs to the 10,000 Small Businesses nationally, but with a more direct focus on those based in The Bronx. 

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a program for small businesses that links learning to action by providing participants and entrepreneurs with practical skills and access to education, capital and support services to create jobs and economic opportunities. 

This new partnership is the first of what will be a series of efforts to support Latina entrepreneurs and small businesses in connection to Lopez’s upcoming philanthropic effort called, “Limitless Labs.” 

In addition to her singing, acting and dancing, Lopez is also an entrepreneur in her own right. In 2001, she launched and co-founded Nuyorican Productions, a film and television production company. Since then, the company has produced a number of films in which Lopez has starred, including Bordertown, The Boy Next Door and Second Act.

The Lit.Bar, owned by Afro-Latina founder Noelle Santos, is the only independent bookstore in The Bronx.

Lopez is of Puerto Rican descent and was born and raised in The Bronx, so this effort to support Latina entrepreneurs and small business owners is an opportunity for her to return to her roots and help the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs looking to pursue their business goals. 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
jennifer lopez
Latina entrepreneurs
Latina business

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Entrepreneurs

Hector Serrano grew up with the smells of his mother’s cooking filling the house with the smells of Puerto Rico.    Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News
La Isla de Comida in Philly
Wally Guerra (far left) with AT&T team. Photo Courtesy of Wally Guerra. 
Achieving success with passion, determination and a vision: The journey of Wally Guerra
Sergio Flores, El Paso-based founder of Talk 4 Less Wireless. Photo: Talk4Less Wireless. 
The Latino authorized retailer connecting communities through wireless phone service
Daniel Hernandez, entrepreneur and founder of The Apptopus. Photo Courtesy of Daniel Hernandez. 
Mexican-born entrepreneur launches software platform to help small restaurants increase online order and delivery services
AL DIA News
AL DIA News