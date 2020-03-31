Advertisement

An initiative to boost local Latino restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is partnering with various local organizations to launch “Dine Latino,” promoting Latino entrepreneurs. 

 03/31/2020 - 12:40
By Jensen Toussaint
March 31, 2020

The restaurant business has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deemed both an essential and life-sustaining business, various restaurants are working diligently to continue providing customers with service through delivery or pickup. 

This, however, has restricted sales and revenue for these businesses, and the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is working to help mitigate some of the impact of the shutdown. 

In partnership with FINANTA, Community First Fund, ACLAMO and Widener University SBDC, the GPHCC has created “Dine Latino Takeout Weekend,” an initiative to boost Hispanic restaurants during the current coronavirus crisis. 

“Hispanic participation in the restaurants and food industry is high and the impact of the pandemic on this sector could be long-term and widespread, affecting low-income, immigrant and vulnerable communities,” Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC, said in a press release.

“We must act now to provide immediate relief to these businesses and the most efficient way of doing this is by helping boost their revenue,” she added.

The initiative will focus exclusively on small businesses owned and operated by Hispanic entrepreneurs based in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. These businesses will have the opportunity to market their availability and services during the economic downturn produced by the pandemic. 

Local restaurants can register to participate by clicking here, and customers can find the growing list of participating restaurants here

“Dine Latino” will begin taking place this weekend, April 3-5, with the goal of continuing throughout the duration of the pandemic. 

TAGS
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Latino restaurants

