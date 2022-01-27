The first Savage X Fenty store has opened in Las Vegas

The first Savage X Fenty store officially opened last Saturday in Las Vegas. Prior to this, the lingerie brand created by Rihanna had been exclusively online.

As previously reported, four more stores will be opening in LA, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. These stores will be opening in February and March.

According to the company’s co-presidents, Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman, they plan on having 10 stores open by the end of 2022. These five stores will be used to test what works and what doesn’t before they expand to other locations.

When the stores were first announced, there was some confusion over the cities picked because they skipped over cities like New York City. Guzman told Forbes that the company waited until they had one million members in their loyalty program, Xtra VIP, before they decided where to open their first store. This is because they based their locations on where they have a high density of VIP members and where those people shop.

The inside of the Las Vegas store is lit in purple neon. Mannequins inspired by the diverse body types of the brand’s models are featured around the store, along with hanging mannequins on one of the walls.

There are five interactive rooms within the store: Ripple, Swirl, Evergreen, Video, and Logo. They were designed in collaboration by Rihanna, Jed Skrzypczak (a visual artist), Playlab, and O’Neil Langans Architects. Hypebae describes them as “Instagram-worthy photo ops.”

The dressing rooms boast high-tech amenities to make the customer’s experience better. Savage X Fenty partnered with Fit:Match to create the Fit Xperience. The measuring app uses LiDAR on a smartphone to take 3D scans of a customer’s body. From there, the app will give the customer suggestions on the best fit and styles for them. The dressing rooms also feature digital kiosks that allow the customer to scan their items, check prices, and see similar products.

Much like the models they feature, the brand’s products come in a range of sizes. All of their sleepwear and lingerie items come in XS-XXXL and their bras come in 50 sizes. Of this Pendarvis said, “Unlike other intimate apparel brands, Savage X Fenty fully caters to both ends of the size spectrum, from missy to plus. We’re not just going to offer 40% of the assortment to our plus-size customers, we’re going to offer everything.”

In addition to its body-positive approach, the store has an environmental one, as well. It has a Carbon Neutral certification and will use wheatgrass hangers (which are biodegradable) and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) shopping bags.

So far, the brand’s total venture capital funding is $310 million. The most recent round of funding of $125 million came over the same weekend the store opened.

This new capital will help with the opening of more stores, an overseas expansion, and a new line of products.