Entrepreneurial journalism is now a glamorous subject in some Schools of Journalism across the country.

Since jobs in newsrooms have evaporated and there is an authentic crisis in the practice of journalism, just from the standpoint of employment, “entrepreneurial journalism has been offered as a solution,” says the South Atlantic Quarterly at Duke University.

“Entrepreneurial Journalism” in an academic environment “remains unclear,” though —the Quarterly indicates— and such new “discourse promotes a notion of the enterprising individual journalist forging a career for (himself or) herself through practices of self-branding and self-employment and learning to be adaptable, flexible, and (above all) self-sufficient.”

Sounds like a perfect description for the kind of candidate for a job —which I didn’t find anywhere— when I came to Philadelphia over 25 years ago.

I had to be adaptable enough, for example, to settle for distributing papers, instead of writing for them; flexible enough to hold more than one job to make ends meet; and self-sufficient, when, armed with a single computer, I decided to be not only the writer, but also the editor, the photographer, the delivery man, plus the publisher of my own publication, this one that has lasted now 25 years.

This school of hard knocks gave me somehow the PhD on the new academic subject, I thought, and prepared me well enough to teach “Entrepreneurial Journalism” to others.

So I decided to start my first formal training last week, sharing with 6 candidates what has been mostly my personal experience of making journalism an endeavour you love its mission so much that you are willing to go to whole 9 yards to dig the resources to fund it from the coarse marketplace.

“It is like teaching others how fish”, instead of succumbing to the temptation to just give fish to the hungry, one at a time, I told David Boardman.

Dean Boardman is the enlightened Chairman of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the local Foundation searching for answers last week to the crisis in journalism with a “Diversity Summit” hosted at the Asian Arts Initiative.