Disney collaborates with small, Latina-owned makeup brand to make 'Encanto' collection

Alamar Cosmetics produced a 13-piece collection inspired by the movie’s magical family.

by jensent
 12/28/2021 - 18:54
By Emily Leopard-Davis
December 28, 2021

Gabriela Trujillo started Alamar Cosmetics four years ago after her job at Boxycharm, a makeup subscription service, showed her that there was a need for more Latinx-owned makeup brands. She, herself, is a Cuban immigrant who moved to Miami with her mom at a young age. Her brand gets its name from the city in Cuba where she was born.

Trujillo is no stranger to the makeup industry. Prior to working at Boxycharm she was an esthetician, alongside her mother, and a MAC Cosmetics makeup artist. While still working at Boxycharm she released an eyeshadow palette that the company promoted. In 2018, she quit Boxycharm to launch Alamar Cosmetics. 

In September 2020, Disney reached out to Trujillo to see if her brand would be interested in making a line inspired by the studio’s newest film, Encanto. This is the first time that Disney has collaborated with an independent Latinx-owned brand. 

Encanto follows Mirabel, the only child in the Madrigals without a magical gift. The movie, which came out in theaters on Nov. 24 and on Disney+ on Dec. 24, takes place in Colombia and is inspired by magical realism. This is a genre of fiction made popular by the works of Colombian author, Gabriel García Márquez. 

Trujillo told Teen Vogue that the movie was still in production when they started developing the collection. “...they were still sketching the characters, the concept, so it was very cool to see it come alive,” she said. 

The collaboration launched a week before the movie came out in theaters on Nov. 18. Alamar’s collection takes inspiration from the colors and themes of the movie. The collection features two lip glosses with matching lip liners, two blushes, two liquid eyeliners, an eyeshadow palette, and a highlighter. It also includes a brush set and a mirror. 

To tie into the themes of the movie, there were phrases included on the packaging of some products. On the mirror are the words “el encanto eres tú” or “the charm is you.” 

The Disney Encanto Colección is available on the Alamar Cosmetics website. Prices range from $13 to $32.

