AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Owen Kamihara
Kamihara was one of six Philadelphia restaurateurs honored at the recent AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs presentation.
The most important challenge has been to stay open and be a stable anchor for guests in our neighborhood and our community.
I don’t necessarily like looking back on my career. I think my career is constantly evolving, so I’m not exactly sure where I will be next week, next month, next year. Although, I do know that this will be part of that career. I continue to do restaurant consulting and I’m going to be opening up some new restaurants. That’s what I would reflect on.
I’d have to say thank you to my customers and employees. I try to as much as possible. Without them, this doesn’t exist, this doesn’t mean anything.
If there’s one specific message or piece of advice I can give to aspiring entrepreneurs, it is to understand that challenges you face in business are the same challenges you face in life. It’s just maybe more accelerated with a whole lot more demands and more liabilities, but that’s what you have to look forward to. Be ready for those challenges.
