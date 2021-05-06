AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Owen Kamihara

What has been the most important challenge and achievement during the pandemic?

The most important challenge has been to stay open and be a stable anchor for guests in our neighborhood and our community.

Looking back on your career, reflect on your journey.

I don’t necessarily like looking back on my career. I think my career is constantly evolving, so I’m not exactly sure where I will be next week, next month, next year. Although, I do know that this will be part of that career. I continue to do restaurant consulting and I’m going to be opening up some new restaurants. That’s what I would reflect on.

What do you have to say to your customers and employees?

I’d have to say thank you to my customers and employees. I try to as much as possible. Without them, this doesn’t exist, this doesn’t mean anything.

What is your message to aspiring entrepreneurs?

If there’s one specific message or piece of advice I can give to aspiring entrepreneurs, it is to understand that challenges you face in business are the same challenges you face in life. It’s just maybe more accelerated with a whole lot more demands and more liabilities, but that’s what you have to look forward to. Be ready for those challenges.