Advertisement

AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Owen Kamihara

AL DIA News
AL DIA News
AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Owen Kamihara

Kamihara was one of six Philadelphia restaurateurs honored at the recent AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs presentation.

by nigelt
 05/06/2021 - 16:56
in
El Camino Real was the second restaurant Owen Kamihara opened in Northern Liberties, and it's been a hit ever since. Screenshot: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.
El Camino Real was the second restaurant Owen Kamihara opened in Northern Liberties, and it's been a hit ever since. Screenshot: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.

By AL DÍA News Staff
May 06, 2021
What has been the most important challenge and achievement during the pandemic?

The most important challenge has been to stay open and be a stable anchor for guests in our neighborhood and our community.

Looking back on your career, reflect on your journey.

I don’t necessarily like looking back on my career. I think my career is constantly evolving, so I’m not exactly sure where I will be next week, next month, next year. Although, I do know that this will be part of that career. I continue to do restaurant consulting and I’m going to be opening up some new restaurants. That’s what I would reflect on.

What do you have to say to your customers and employees?

I’d have to say thank you to my customers and employees. I try to as much as possible. Without them, this doesn’t exist, this doesn’t mean anything.

What is your message to aspiring entrepreneurs?

If there’s one specific message or piece of advice I can give to aspiring entrepreneurs, it is to understand that challenges you face in business are the same challenges you face in life. It’s just maybe more accelerated with a whole lot more demands and more liabilities, but that’s what you have to look forward to. Be ready for those challenges.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DIA Top Restaurateurs

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Entrepreneurs

Miguel Toro has navigated COVID-19 at all three of his restaurants. Screenshot: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.
AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Miguel Toro
Diaz came to America from Venezuela in 2000. Photo: Instagram.
How Chef Yisus went from professional baseball player to celebrity chef and award-winning dancer
Before his success flourished, Bossio would only have about five clients per week. Photo: Chris Bossio.
Chris Bossio, the Latino Entrepreneur who started his business by making video tutorials on YouTube
Graphic: AL DÍA News.
Restaurants, a key cog in Philadelphia bouncing back post COVID-19
AL DIA News
AL DIA News