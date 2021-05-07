Advertisement

AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Alma and Marcos Romero

The Romeros were recently selected to be a part of AL DÍA's 2021 Top Restaurateurs presentation. 

by nigelt
 05/07/2021 - 15:08
Alma and Marcos Romero opened Alma del Mar in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Screenshot: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.
By AL DÍA News Staff
May 07, 2021
What has been the most important challenge and achievement during the pandemic?

One of our biggest achievements during the pandemic was opening up and people not having jobs. No jobs, it’s no money, and no money, it’s no business, and how could we push through during COVID and make it out alright?

We’re more than alright. Our achievement is bringing in the customers, having good food, and having five stars.

Looking back on your career, reflect on your journey.

We’ve always been entrepreneurs, and we’ve always wanted to shoot for something new. This goal was opening up a restaurant.

What do you have to say to your customers and employees?

I want to say thank you to all my customers for all your support, and also to all my employees. Together, we will get through this.

What is your message to aspiring entrepreneurs?

If you need that push, this is it. Just go for it, and you will achieve it.

