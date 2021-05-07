AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs 2021: Alma and Marcos Romero
The Romeros were recently selected to be a part of AL DÍA's 2021 Top Restaurateurs presentation.
One of our biggest achievements during the pandemic was opening up and people not having jobs. No jobs, it’s no money, and no money, it’s no business, and how could we push through during COVID and make it out alright?
We’re more than alright. Our achievement is bringing in the customers, having good food, and having five stars.
We’ve always been entrepreneurs, and we’ve always wanted to shoot for something new. This goal was opening up a restaurant.
I want to say thank you to all my customers for all your support, and also to all my employees. Together, we will get through this.
If you need that push, this is it. Just go for it, and you will achieve it.
Please tell us what you think about this story