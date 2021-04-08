AL DÍA is hosting an inaugural event to recognize local restaurateurs bringing multicultural cuisines to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia food and restaurant scene has long been one of the highlights in the City of Brotherly Love.

Beyond the city’s common historical food associations of cheesesteaks, pretzels and water ice, the food scene in Philadelphia has expanded substantially, in a way that opens the door of possibilities for someone with any particular taste to likely find the dish they are looking for.

“The Philadelphia restaurant scene has been quietly transformed by immigrants turned restaurant owners who have infused all the flavors of the world into our now vastly enriched cuisine, mixed today with the lavish gastronomy from dozens of countries from across the globe,” Hernán Guaracao, AL DÍA Publisher and CEO, said in an Op-Ed piece on April 5.

Later this month, AL DÍA will be hosting a virtual event as a way to show recognition to the local restaurateurs who are infusing all the flavors of the world into the enriched cuisines we see throughout the city today.

From European to Latina American, to Asian and the Caribbean, to the Mediterranean and Middle and Far East, the multitude of cuisines that can be found throughout the city has turned Philadelphia into a mecca for food enthusiasts.

This is due almost exclusively to the immigrants turned restaurateurs who have made our city one of the most diverse urban centers on the East Coast.

The AL DÍA Top Restaurateurs event will aim to provide the overdue recognition of the diverse and multicultural men and women who had the determination to strike out on their own to sustain their families, fuel our economy and live the American Dream by becoming restaurateurs in our city.

AL DÍA has been documenting the existence of these brave entrepreneurs, writing and publishing their little-known stories,” said Guaracao.

“Almost hidden in the narrow streets of our city, we have discovered dozens of them who, not surprisingly, using the resilience that only comes with the immigrant determination, figured out how to stay in business, jumping over the multiple hurdles of the shutdown so devastating for business big and small,” he added.

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, those hurdles grew much larger and, in turn, that resiliency remained as strong as ever, and AL DÍA wants to acknowledge many of these hard-working local restaurateurs who otherwise likely would not get the deserved recognition for helping generate jobs, grow the city’s food and restaurant scene and bring it to new, greater heights.

The 2021 AL DIA Top Restaurateurs virtual event will take place on Wednesday, April 28. Tickets can be purchased here.