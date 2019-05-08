Enlightened CEOs for our DIVERSECity

It makes a huge difference when the CEO troubles himself to show up in person.

Four of them did it during the PHL-DIVERSE AL DÍA Career Fair 2019, hosted by AL DÍA News Media this past April the 25 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, for the 18th consecutive year.

They were what I called enlightened CEOs— cool enough to step down from their pedestal to shake hands of the ordinary people; humble and generous enough to impart that magic touch only the top executive can give to those young professionals looking to start his or her career; wise enough to know this is the best way to brand their company, one person at a time, with the natural charm of their personality.

AL DÍA invited a total of 14 CEOs to attend this “speed networking” with a selected group of recent college graduates and mid-career professionals looking to establish themselves in Philadelphia.

Four of these top executives responded to the call, and you should know who those chief executives were that chose to spend 60 minutes of their busy time with the new diverse workforce that is interested in staying in our city, form a family here, and grow and prosper with our city.

Ajay Raju, CEO of Dilworth Paxson

Jeffrey Knuppel, CEO of SEPTA.

Larry Kaiser, CEO of Temple Health System

, CEO of Temple Health System John McNichol, CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center

However, for that to happen, “business leaders need to step up,” a Brookings Institution expert Marek Gootman put it, when recently invited to Philadelphia to discuss how our city can build on its recent glimmer of hope of its repopulation rebound.

As we said in our Annual Edition on the PHL-DIVERSECity Career Fair, it could go either way— down the pit again, or up again, just because we hit the bottom rock.

How fast, is the obvious question.

We cannot afford to sleep on our laurels, particularly when other cities with visionary leadership are pushing full steam ahead, threatening Philadelphia for the temporary spot of being the 6th largest city in the country.

Well, despite our demographic rebound, and the crop of new skyscrapers going up, we need to realize we can be pushed to be number 9 city in the nation, and even number 12 in the next 20 years, according to not-so-well-publicized predictions from the National Conference of Mayors.

Philadelphia can’t shrink while the corporations based in it pursue the illusion of growth inside their crystal towers.

Universities, on the other hand—some of them among the most prestigious in the nation—can not continue educating talent by the thousands each year and sending it back to other states or those foreign nations of origin they came from, while the city starves for the new diverse talent needed to propel our city’s economy faster forward.