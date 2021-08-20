Tribaja partners with Comcast for Fall hiring events

When founder Shannon Morales launched Tribaja last summer, the goal was to help diversify the tech industry in Philadelphia.

The thought process was: “How could I not only leverage what I was doing as a recruiter in the diversity space, but also help founders who are looking for tech talent?” Morales told AL DÍA.

The desire to diversify the tech landscape in the city all started with a Summer in Silicon Valley, where Morales interned at Abode in its finance department.

After starting her career in the finance industry, she wanted to work in an industry that allowed her more flexibility, shorter work days and more time to be with her family as a single mother.

“It was a very demanding industry,” she noted. “And so, I started to think about how I could transition into a different career or a different space.”

That internship opened up a new world of possibilities for her, as she navigated a new career path. But she also wanted to share those same possibilities with other Black, Latinx and other people of color.

After her internship ended, she arrived in Philadelphia and attended one of the Philly Startup Leaders Factory Founder events, and later participated in its accelerator program. She became so enamored with the many startups and founders at the event, and took a leap into the transition into tech.

“I started to work with a lot of the leaders in startup and technology within the Philadelphia region, to build a really strong reputation,” said Morales.

Once she started to establish herself as a founder in the new space, Morales went full force into recruiting talented people of color into the industry with a focus on start-up ecosystems.

According to her, the BENgineers, Comcast’s Black Employee Network Employee Resource Group, was one of the first groups to reach out to her about diversifying its own tech departments.

“Comcast has definitely been one of those leaders in giving back to the Philadelphia community,” she said.

Naturally, the next step was for the two entities to partner in an effort to do just that.

Next month, Tribaja and Comcast are partnering to host two different Fall hiring events.

The first one, the “Comcast Diversitech Fall Hiring Event,” will take place Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through virtual recruiting and hiring platform, Brazen.

“There are over 300 jobs, across seven departments that we have now the opportunity to diversify and [also] bring candidates from underrepresented and non-traditional backgrounds,” said Morales.

The hiring teams that will be interviewing candidates live at the event are:

Customer Experience Technologies

Next Generation Action Networks

Engineering

Comcast Cybersecurity

Customer Experience Product

Comcast Technology Solutions

Xfinity Mobile

Once registered, hiring teams will have access to the candidates’ profile and résumé and will be able to start reaching out to schedule interviews. The available positions are remote, in Philadelphia and across the East Coast.

The event will be reserved for qualified individuals and professionals with at least a few years of experience in the tech industry or have transferable skills.

One week later, on Sept. 22, Tribaja will be hosting a second hiring event also through Brazen, the “Flip the Script: Diversitech Fall Hiring Event,” for diverse individuals who may be less experienced and looking for more entry and junior level positions.

Both events are free.

“This is one of our many efforts to bridge the opportunity gap within technology by providing communities that have been traditionally under-supported in the tech space with access to open roles,” said Morales.

To register or learn more information about the “Comcast Diversitech Fall Hiring Event,” on Sept. 15, click here. To register or learn more information about the “Flip the Script: Diversitech Fall Hiring Event,” on Sept. 22, click here.