Advertisement

Crowns Against the Virus

Miss World 2018

Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce de León. Photo: Getty Images

Crowns Against the Virus

The beauty queens who called Mexico to support those most in need during the pandemic.

by liliaa
 04/09/2020 - 19:20
in
Miss World 2018
Miss World 2018

By Zitlalit Ayllón
April 09, 2020

Vanessa Ponce de León, winner of Miss Mexico and Miss World in 2018,  has gathered several of her fellow beauty queens for a good cause. Along with her, Ximena Navarrete, Denisse Franco, and Sofia Aragón, used social media to motivate and help people in Mexico on a daily basis.

But during COVID-19, they asked people to identify families who need help, and bring them food pantry and basic items that are enough to support the families for two weeks.

These items include the following:

-Purified water.

-Rice, pasta or whole wheat bread; tortillas, oats, amaranth.

-Bean, lentils, lima beans, chickpeas.

-Eggs, canned tuna.

-Canned vegetables; Unripe fruits.

-Seeds or nuts.

-Powdered Whole Milk.

-Dog or Cat food.

-Sanitary equipment: hand sanitizer, masks, soap, chlorine.

Many of their followers have already joined the altruistic movement, since they published it on their platforms on social media. The beauty queens ask that they take a photo of the donation with a sign and the  following hashtags: #CoronasContraElVirus #MéxicoNoEstásSolo 

TAGS
Miss World 2018
Coronavirus

Please tell us what you think about this story

AL DIA News
AL DIA News

More in Leaders

Photo Courtesy of Maria Lopez. 
A Latina Mom's Journey to helping families get a good night's sleep
Photo: Mark Henninger/Imagic Digital.
What you need to know about filing for unemployment in PA right now
Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.
Siria Rivera: A Leader in Two Towns
The interior of a daily newspaper office in the Cleveland Plain Dealer Building. Source: Universal Images Group via Getty.
Coronavirus and the media: Effectively reporting on and navigating a pandemic