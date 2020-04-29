Comcast continues to provide free internet until June 30

On March 13, Comcast implemented a program to help people keep their Internet, offering their service without disconnections to those who cannot pay the fees, as well as offering unlimited data without surcharges.

Internet Essentials is the largest and most complete broadband program in the country, and Comcast has extended its 60-day courtesy service offer for customers who purchase the program until June 30. The program was created to help low-income households at a rate of $9.95 per month.

In conjunction with the Essentials program, Comcast also continues to maintain its Xfinity WiFi hotspots at businesses and outdoor locations across the country, which are available to those who need to connect at no charge, including those who do not subscribe to Xfinity Internet.

Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast confirmed his company's commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic: "Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet”.

He said policies and programs like Internet Essentials "will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives”.

Internet Essentials is, as of 2011, connected millions of people across the country to the Internet, and its policies have now been relaxed to meet the needs of low-income residents by increasing Internet speeds from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for current and new customers.

Comcast hopes that by creating faster access and download speeds in homes, they will help all of their customers work more easily, as well as be able to access educational resources or keep in touch with their families during these uncertain times.