A Trenton man lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, now he’s opening up his own men’s store

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many businesses, causing millions of Americans to lose their jobs in the process.

But local Trenton, NJ native, Evan Harris has taken this time to develop a menswear store that offers diverse selections from different makers.

“I just want to basically give people my own taste of suit-wearing and kind of bring back the suit-wearing,” Harris told NJ Advance Media. “With COVID and everything, it’s constantly bringing people inside and limiting people dressing up in general and going out.”

With Harris’ fashion sense and experience in the retail industry, he wanted to develop a business that fit the bill for what he loves. He also wanted to help the community prosper by creating another small business for his hometown.

Be Suited, Harris’ very own menswear business, opened up on his 21st birthday, on March 29, in downtown Trenton.

The idea behind the business is to create one-of-a-kind suits for men in the community. Every suit is authentic and cannot be found at other high-end retail stores.

“It’s a boutique,” Harris said.

He is bringing different designs, colors, and fabric to the table and hopes to see his client base grow as a result.

Harris isn’t new to the retail industry, in fact, he has been working many retail jobs since he was 16 years old.

When the pandemic struck in March, Harris lost his job, and it was around the same time that he thought to open up his own business and become his own boss.

“I ended up finding a new business that needed renovation,“ Harris said. “I took the step.”

Before it became Harris’s own, it was previously named Byer’s, and existed for over 20 years.

His cousin, Rodney Harris, worked there, and has continued working for Be Suited.

“People know how I dress and they like how I dress and that inspires them to dress better,” said Evan.

So it was no surprise that he became a fashionable businessman in such a short period of time.

“I’ve always been a good consultant when it comes to dressing others,” he said.

One of his first clients was the Mayor of Trenton, Reed Gusciora.

Harris surprised him by taking his measurements for the first time.

The mayor admitted to Harris that he had never owned a custom suit before.

Harris’ mission is to make customers feel that same sense of comfort and relaxation when they enter his clothing store.

“Here, you can find something no one else will have. You can also sit down and enjoy yourself, as well,” he said.

Harris’ shop will also provide one-on-one services to ensure customer satisfaction.