Safari bug fixed in iOS 15.3 RC, Apple to address user data leak

Apple released its recent iOS 15 and macOS Monterey updates on Jan. 14, containing a bug that resulted in a data breach for all its Safari users. Early reports Friday show Apple may have fixed it.

FingerprintJS Inc., a security software development company, analyzed the Safari bug for users who updated to iOS 15 or macOS Monterey. Those who kept iOS 14 were unaffected by the bug.

With the use of a demo online tool, FingerprintJS helped Sarafi users to see how a website can access their private information. On Friday, Apple may have patched the issue with beta versions.

The software company found that Safari browsers allowed any website to track users' internet history through the browser’s IndexedDB API, a built-in programming interface.

The bug also revealed users’ private information, like Google account IDs and affected Google products including Youtube and Google Calendar. Other accounts connected to Google may have been leaked, FingerprintJS said.

Private mode, which helps to block unwanted tracking on Safari browsers, was found to be equally affected by the bug.

Mac owners have the option to switch over to another third-party browser to avoid further data getting leaked out, yet FingerprintJS does not guarantee its fully secured. As for iPhone users, they face iOS browser limitations.

According to a Forbes guide, owners of Apple devices can enroll in the company’s Apple Beta Software Program to download a temporary patch fix until the official iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2 updates release.

Apple users can find the beta version by visiting this site.

Apple has not officially addressed the data leak to its users, seen remaining mum on the issue with no comments about the bug in its general notes section.