Advertisement

Philly Bagels, the local bakery chain that has three generations worth of roots in the city

Aaron Wagner a fifth-generation bagel maker, has recently opened his fifth bagel shop. Photo: Tina Garceau/SouthPhillyReview

Aaron Wagner a fifth-generation bagel maker, has recently opened his fifth bagel shop. Photo: Tina Garceau/SouthPhillyReview

Philly Bagels, the local bakery chain that has three generations worth of roots in the city

Owner Aaron Wagner’s great-grandfather worked at a bagel union in Brooklyn, New York before his son brought the business to Philly.

by nigelt
 02/25/2021 - 17:28
in
Aaron Wagner a fifth-generation bagel maker, has recently opened his fifth bagel shop. Photo: Tina Garceau/SouthPhillyReview
Aaron Wagner a fifth-generation bagel maker, has recently opened his fifth bagel shop. Photo: Tina Garceau/SouthPhillyReview

By Tiffany Rivera
February 25, 2021

Aaron Wagner, the owner of Philly Bagels, has a unique backstory to his bagel shop.

“My great-great-grandfather came over from Warsaw, Poland, and in 1910, my great-grandfather and his son worked at a Bagel union in Brooklyn,” Wagner said.

His roots go deep into the bagel business, so it was only natural to expand the family business to its greatest potential.

“My father opened up our first Philly shop on 3rd and South St, in the middle of the 1996 snowstorm,” he said.

From then on, the business was booming, which made expansion to different parts of Philly a natural growth.

“We have shops on 20th and Fitzwater, Passyunk, Chestnut St., and we are always looking to expand,” said Wagner.

He has also opened up a shop on JFK Blvd. in 2019.

Wagner has vivid memories of jumping on top of flour bags while his grandfather taught him how to make their famous bagels.

“Ever since I was able to stand above the kettle, I was always working in shops,” he said.

It was quite the journey for Wagner to understand the family business, but since it came naturally to him, he is proud to call himself a ‘bagel maker.’

pizzabagel.jpg

“I love what I do and I love providing Philadelphians with a traditional product that has been passed down,” he said. “I’m happy that I get to share that with other families.

The fresh bagels that Wagner and his employees create on a daily basis are handmade and New York-style, which means that they are boiled in a kettle and then baked.

“It is how my grandfather taught me,” he said.

From chocolate chip bagels usually topped with Nutella, honey, and banana slices, to the traditional everything bagel, Wagner’s shops are bagel heaven.

rinbow_bagels.jpg

 

“We also have a variety of different spreads like spinach, cheddar horseradish, apple raisin, and a lot more,” he said.

His shop also cracks their own wheat to make whole wheat bagels. But the big bucks come in during breakfast.

“Our bestsellers have to be our traditional breakfast sandwiches,” said Wagner.

 

bagels.jpg

Wagner’s tasty pieces of history are just what Philly locals need to get their morning started.

Fluffy and warm on the inside, with just the right amount of crisp on the outside.

Add some tangy jalapeño cream cheese and you will be in a good mood until lunchtime.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
leaders
small business
Philly Foodie

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Business

Ron Shapira opened Pita Pocket on Jan. 11, 2011. Photo: Pitapocketeatery.com
At Pita Pocket Eatery in Cheltenham, loyal customers have been family for nearly a decade
Careaga opened up her cafe in June 2010. Photo: Bonappetit.com 
Jezabel Careaga, the food innovator who brought a bit of Argentina to West Philly
Tildie's Toy Box opened in July 2016 and provides diverse novelties for kids to try. Photo: Tammy Bradshaw Photography
Tildie’s Toy Box, a diverse shop in Passyunk focused on gender-neutral novelties for children
Grocery Market Bargain Outlet plans to open four new locations in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Photo courtesy of: Grocery Market Bargain Outlet
Grocery Market Bargain Outlet to open new store in East Norriton, bringing more jobs and higher quality food for locals
AL DIA News
AL DIA News