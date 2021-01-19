A new call to increase Latinx inclusion in U.S corporations

The submission window to participate in the 2021 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index (CII) is now open. The survey, made by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), is a tool to evaluate the diversity and inclusion practices related to Hispanic stakeholders in U.S. corporations.

It assesses the practices and outcomes of corporation’s Hispanic inclusion initiatives in four key areas: Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. In each pillar, the assessment consists of 25 elements that examine what type of support or infrastructure a company has in place for diversity and inclusion.

The results will later be included in the CII Annual Report.

“The CII Report drives corporate policy and engagement strategies at companies across industries. It serves as a guidepost for those committed to taking advantage of opportunities to increase equity for Latinos in the areas of corporate governance, executive leadership, partnership networks, and communities,” says Cid Wilson, HACR president and CEO, as an invitation for enterprises to participate.

“We strongly support the participation of our first-time partners in the survey and look forward to helping them use the report to evaluate spaces for growth within their corporations. It is a true win-win situation for every participating organization.”

"We strongly support the participation of our first-time partners in the survey and look forward to helping them use the report to evaluate spaces for growth within their corporations. It is a true win-win situation for every participating organization."

Seventy companies participated in the 2020 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index (CII), which is available on its website.

One of the key findings is that Hispanics comprise an average of 15% of the total reported employee base for the 2020 HACR CII participants. They also reported directing, on average, 2% of total procurement spend to Hispanic-owned businesses.

Regarding inclusion rates, Hispanics held just over 4% of executive positions, while Latinas made up just over 1% of these same positions among participating companies. In addition, 87% of the corporations required external recruiters to present diverse slates for open positions.

In employment, 73% of the participants have formal mentorship, sponsorship, and succession planning programs for Hispanic talents.

According to last year's survey, philanthropy is also continuing its growing transformation from charity to investment. In 2019, corporations donated 10 million dollars to organizations working in the Hispanic community.