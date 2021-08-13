NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises launches new Hispanic streaming business division

In an effort to grow its Latino base on Peacock and various other streaming platforms, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is forming a new Hispanic Streaming business division.

The new division will be responsible for developing a slate of more than 50 projects, beginning in 2022.

“The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCUniversal streaming portfolio,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, in a press release.

Romina Rosado has been promoted as executive vice president and general manager of Hispanic Streaming, and will lead the new division. She will report directly to Ferrari.

“Romina is an experienced media executive with a clear vision and knowledge for developing relevant content for the Latino and general market, that will serve our company-wide approach to programming for the Hispanic streaming audience,” said Ferrari.

In her new role, Rosado will lead cross-company efforts and collaborate with Peacock’s leadership in the development of the service’s Latino content. She will also collaborate with the recently created Telemundo Steaming Studies to develop and produce original content — including drama, comedy, unscripted and telenovelas — based on Peacock’s content strategy for Hispanics.

In May, Telemundo launched the Telemundo Streaming Studios as a Spanish-language production hub in another effort to better appeal and grow the Hispanic audience across its streaming platforms.

“NBCUniversal, powered by Telemundo, is the only media company that can connect at scale on every screen with these 200%ers — Latinos who are 100% Latino and 100% American,” said Rosado.

“I look forward to partnering with Peacock and creators across the industry to tell stories that connect and represent this dynamic and vibrant community,” she added.

According to NBCUniversal data, Hispanics are 14 years younger than the non-Hispanic white population on average and, as a result, spend more time per day on video streaming consumption.

In addition, Hispanics are often 50% or more of the average audience of shows that center on Hispanic characters and stories, despite comprising less than 20% of the population.

Since 2011, Telemundo has been the leading provider of scripted Spanish-language content through its streaming platforms, having delivered more than 14,000 hour of original content.

More recently, the Telemundo app has been seeing unprecedented growth, delivering the highest number of viewers and highest engagement on record among all NBCUniversal properties.