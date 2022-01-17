Microsoft plans to support frontline workers with tech upgrades

Microsoft vows to create support for frontline workers through technological advancements that can help them do their jobs efficiently, the company announced.

“A strong frontline means a better bottom line. We think that aligning the business with the needs of employees is actually going to produce not only happier, better employees, but really better business outcomes,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for modern work at Microsoft.

Employers and education systems around the country have awakened to the need for new technology during the pandemic. From remote work to virtual learning, COVID-19 pushed society further into the digital age.

A total of 9,600 frontline workers from eight countries and industries were surveyed by Microsoft, representing about 80% of the global workforce.

For years, technology upgrades have largely focused on desk-based jobs and offices. Now, the tech company says they use the research to help businesses adapt to changing workplaces, and improve jobs on the go.

Frontline workers listed their biggest concerns and reasons for work-related stress in the survey. Among the highest ranked findings were a culture of care, better pay, and optimism for new tech.

Employees told Microsoft that some fear losing their jobs due to a lack of training with new tech, and others were excited about the new job opportunities the technology can create.

“The pandemic has created an extraordinary strain on the individuals on the frontlines,” said Dr. David Rhew, global chief medical officer for Microsoft.

The workplace saw immediate changes in technology use from March 2020 to November 2021, according to the report. Healthcare workers and financial services grew the most at over 500% growth in Microsoft Teams’ daily incorporation.

Microsoft Teams recently updated their product to now offer a Walkie Talkie feature to assist frontline workers with real-time communication using any device.

Stress and burnout have led many frontline workers to resign or enter early retirement. Additional support, whether it be technology or workplace programs, can ensure these essential workers are able to survive for the long run.