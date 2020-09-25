L’Attitude 2020: Financial Heavyweights back ESG Investing

Three men who oversee companies managing over $10 trillion in people’s money say environmental, social, and corporate governance effects are critical in measuring investment opportunities.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) are the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business.

It’s something the three panelists on the L’Attitude panel entitled, Making Capitalism Work in the 21st Century, take seriously.

The three panelists were: Laurence D. Fink, the founder and CEO of Blackrock, Jose Minaya, the CEO of Nuveen, and Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America.

The moderator for the segment was Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Sorkin noted that Blackrock managed $7 trillion, Nuveen managed $1 trillion, and Bank of America managed $2 trillion.

“Stakeholder capitalism requires you to do good for your shareholders and do good for society- or maybe to do well is better grammar- but you have to do both. It’s not or, it’s both,” Moynihan said, “We will not make the progress on ESG’s or that society — you may have a different point of view — unless capitalism drives because we have the capital and the innovation.”

“Capitalism is the solution to problems,” Moynihan said.

Funk and Blackrock have been leaders in ESG.

In his 2018 letter to shareholders, Funk noted, “To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society,"

“In a world where societies are asking more from all of us,” Funk added on the panel, “If you fail to deliver to the societies where you’re working, you will not have a license to operate.”

Minaya said one opportunity for shareholder value meeting societal value is in financial literacy, particularly in the Hispanic community.

“One of the biggest issues here I think is financial literacy. We did our own financial survey — personal financial survey — and look across the U.S as a whole, financial literacy is pretty low, but with the cohort of Latinx, it’s one of the lowest, right. Less than thirty percent of them, own a retirement account. Seventy percent of that cohort doesn’t have enough savings to live through three months of expenses.”

He said financial institutions helping Hispanics save and put away for retirement wouldn’t only be great for society, but for financial institution’s bottom lines.

For Funk, part of ESG is a focus on diversity.

“We focus on investing more and more on different components of all our society. Right now, we are right now looking at an investment vehicle that would be specific to be investing in the underserved communities in America. We are in the capital raising time right now,” he said.

Funk is no hypocrite on this issue.

In what the Financial Times called a “landmark move” in 2017, Blackrock shared the ethnic data for its employees.

The data showed that 35% of its U.S. employees were from black, Asian, and Hispanic backgrounds.