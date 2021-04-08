How the owner of Taqueria Amor in Manayunk still showed his love for customers in crisis

Tim Spinner, owner of Taqueria Amor in Manayunk, has been serving up delicious Mexican food staples at restaurants all over the city since 2003.

He learned early in life about the restaurant industry working at mom-and-pop shops down at the Jersey Shore.

After graduating from Shippensburg University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, he went off to culinary school.

“Cooking is in my blood, my mother is a great cook and it was all around me,” Spinner said in a recent interview with AL DÍA News.

In 2003, Spinner got a job at El Vez alongside Jose Garces, where he learned more about Mexican cuisine.

“I fell in love with the people, food, and the culture,” he said.

He followed Garces when he left El Vez to open up Amada in Center City. Garces also brought Spinner along with him to learn more about Latino cuisine when he opened Distrito in 2008.

After Spinner left Distrito, he found a partner to open a business with and launched their first restaurant, Cantina Feliz, in 2011.

They soon opened two more restaurants, La Calaca Feliz and Taqueria Feliz.

“I’ve been cooking Mexican food for 19 years, and I’m still always learning, and I love it,” he said.

In December 2019, Spinner and his business partner Brian Sirhal, decided to divide their three restaurants, leaving him with Taqueria Feliz.

He then rebranded the Taqueria and switched the eatery’s name into Taqueria Amor, wanting to focus on one restaurant as his family continued to grow.

“I wanted to create my own identity,” said Spinner.

Three months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving Spinner to weather the storm of the devastating tragedies that the pandemic brought.

“My staff and I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “So, we all put our heads together and the next day decided to just do take-out for the moment.”

Along with delivery services, Taqueria Amor was able to prosper when Spinner and his crew built cabanas and outdoor seating for dedicated customers.

“We are very lucky and I think that Manayunk itself is a strong community and a loyal community,” he said.

Spinner said that not only is the food delicious, but they are also known for their outstanding customer service and friendly staff.

“It’s not only just the food and drinks, but it’s also about the vibe too,” he said.

If you’re looking for an enticing Mexican entree and along with friendly staff, give Taqueria Amor in Manayunk a try!