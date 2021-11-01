Carlos Gutierrez joins Exelon board as newest appointed member

Exelon recently announced that it has appointed Carlos Gutierrez to join its board of directors.

Gutierrez served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce from 2005 to 2009, and is currently the CEO and executive chairman of EmPath, Inc., a SaaS technology platform that uses machine learning to identify employee skills for large organizations.

Mayo Shattuck, chairman of Exelon, praised Gutierrez’s “deep and well-rounded perspective on the work of the board,” given his unique background in technology, government service and corporate leadership at a Fortune 500 company.

"His expertise in global and domestic economics, corporate and financial management, strategic thinking and effective leadership will greatly benefit Exelon," added Shattuck.

Prior to his role at EmPath, Gutierrez served as chair of the global strategic advisory firm, Albright Stonebridge Group.

In November 2004, then-President George W. Bush appointed him to become the next U.S. Secretary of Commerce, after his predecessor Donald Evans announced his intentions to resign. In January 2005, he was officially sworn in as the 35th U.S. Secretary of Commerce and served in the role through Bush’s second term in office.

During his four-year tenure as Secretary of Commerce, Gutierrez worked with foreign government and business leaders to advance economic relationships, enhance trade and promote U.S. exports. He also played a key role in the passage of landmark free trade agreements that removed trade barriers, expanded export opportunities and boosted global investment.

Gutierrez was also co-chair of the U.S. Commission for Assistance to a Free Cuba.

Prior to being appointed Secretary of Commerce, Gutierrez had spent nearly 30 years with Kellogg Company, one of the global manufacturers and marketers of well-known food brands. He originally joined Kellogg in 1975 as a sales representative, and gradually rose up the ranks to eventually becoming the youngest and first Hispanic CEO in the company’s 100-year history in 1999.

A year later, he was named chairman of the Kellogg Company board.

Gutierrez’s career has spanned across various countries and continents, including Latin America, Canada, Asia and the United States.

He serves on a number of other boards, including the Boao Forum for Asia, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, MetLife, Human Freedom Advisory Council for the Bush Institute, Tent Partnership for Refugees Advisory Council and TheDream.US.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Gutierrez is of Spanish descent and moved with his family to the United States in 1960 when he was six years old.

Gutierrez studied business administration at Tecnológico de Monterrey (Monterrey Institute of Technology) in Querétaro, Mexico.