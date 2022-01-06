BrightDrop to deliver 5,000 electric vans to its latest customer, Walmart

Walmart ordered 5,000 electric vans from BrightDrop on Jan. 5, now joining FedEx and Amazon for rapid home deliveries.

BrightDrop, General Motors’ newest business brand which launched in 2021, signed agreements between Walmart and FedEx Wednesday to complete large orders of zero-emission vehicles.

FedEx plans to order 2,000 EVs from the company for multiple years, after receiving five vans in December.

The company offers two versions of the electric vans; an EV600 for large storage and an EV410 with a smaller capacity. They weigh under 10,000 pounds, the Verge reported.

Travis Katz, president and CEO at BrightDrop, celebrated the delivery agreements and believes the EVs will help the companies reach their zero-emissions goal by 2040.

“This combination, coupled with BrightDrop’s holistic solution set, gives us powerful advantages that uniquely position us to support the world’s largest delivery companies, like Walmart and FedEx, with their robust sustainability goals,” said Katz.

Walmart will use the EVs to boost its InHome delivery service for customers that launched in 2019, covering only 6 million homes. They say with BrightDrop vans their coverage area will grow to 30 million.

In an effort to keep up with customer demand, Walmart will also hire 3,000 associate delivery drivers and certify them for electric vehicle operation.

"As important as it is that we save our customers time and money through convenient delivery options, it’s just as important that we focus on creating a more sustainable last mile delivery fleet that avoids emissions,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of Last Mile Delivery at Walmart.

According to CNBC, BrightDrop says its EVs save businesses money on deliveries costing 75% less than fuel to recharge them.

Other employers who are in negotiations with electric van companies also include UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. Americans can be sure to soon see these no fuel vehicles hitting roads near them.