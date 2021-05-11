Bloc Delivery expands its services with South Philly Food Co-op

South Philly Food Co-op on Juniper and Snyder streets has been a faithful and accommodating market for residents to rely on since it opened its doors in December 2020.

Its mission is to maintain a pleasant relationship with customers and also produce locally sourced foods for families.

The co-op is now taking the initiative to expand its partnership with the delivery service, Bloc Delivery, to maintain those relationships with customers who do not feel safe heading to the store in person.

Instead of Bloc Delivery being available for its usual two days a week, it will now be offered at South Philly Food Co-op six days a week.

The market is a community-owned store, which means that if someone has any problems, questions, or concerns, all its members step in to collaborate on solutions.

Bloc Delivery was founded in March 2020 with the goal to help small businesses that had a hard time connecting with customers amid the pandemic.

The business has been out persuading its customers to shop locally, so they can deliver locally.

It has expanded its services around the Philadelphia area and increased assistance to locals since the beginning of COVID-19 in the city.

The e-bike delivery service shops for you and delivers straight to your home.

"Bloc makes it possible for our Co-op and other small locally-owned businesses to meet the community's need to shop safely from their homes in an efficient and affordable way,” said Lori Burge, the General Manager of South Philly Food Co-op.

The service is simple and easy, as customers can select their neighborhood, and delivery service is only available from local businesses in the same or nearby zip codes.

Once the order is placed, customers are contacted when a courier picks up their order and again when they begin heading to their location.

The South Philly Co-op prides itself on providing customers a stable experience while in the market.

By adding more days for customers to get their groceries delivered means that more locals will feel at ease and not have to worry about stepping into grocery stores just yet.

Delivery cost between $5 to $7 depending on the store's minimum cart amount.

There is a $30 minimum on all orders placed for South Philly Food Co-op.

The service will drop the groceries at the front door to provide little-to-no interaction.

Delivery services are Monday-Saturday by 7 p.m. the night before. Any orders placed after the 7 p.m. deadline will be fulfilled on the next shopping day.

Bloc delivers for South Philly Food Co-op to the zip codes: 19145 (to Oregon Ave), 19146, 19147, and 19148 (to Oregon Ave)