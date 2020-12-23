An Amazon Opportunity for Latinos

“You bring the leadership. Amazon will bring the rest.”

So proclaims the ad on the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s (USHCC) Facebook page.

Amazon is in search of more diversity. The company, valued at $1.7 trillion, has teamed up with the national Hispanic chamber to promote its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program.

Amazon also is offering $10,000 grants to Latinx, Black, and Native American entrepreneurs to help them pay for the start-up costs required to participate in the DSP program.

According to USHCC’s Facebook ad, “you’ll start your own package-delivery business, build a team, and have access to Amazon’s technology and logistics expertise.”

In all, Amazon has committed $1 million to the effort to recruit more Latinx, Blacks, and Native Americans to the program.

“We are proud of this new partnership with Amazon,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, President & CEO of USHCC. “If you are looking for an opportunity to become a business owner, we encourage you to learn more about the DSP program,”

Amazon requires all those applying to provide documentation that they have access to a total of $30,000 in liquid assets. That includes the estimated $10,000 in start-up costs and enough “to cover your personal expenses while you are training and launching your business.”

According to a DSP brochure, owners will receive three weeks of hands-on training that will introduce them to Amazon, put them in the field to see how the company operates, and learn what it takes to be part of DPS.

“This opportunity is a good fit for those who are looking to run a full-time business, have experience hiring and coaching teams, and are comfortable in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.”

Owners may have up to 100 employees operating 20-40 vans and are responsible for hiring and training employees. Amazon, in turn, will handle the logistics, providing partners with everything from vans to gas for them.

“We have secured exclusive deals to get your business up and running with low upfront costs. These include branded Amazon vans customized for delivery, fuel program, high quality branded uniforms, rugged devices, and business services such as recruiting tool discounts, payroll, tax and accounting software discounts, legal support and insurance options.”

Amazon estimates the potential revenue for those with 20-40 vans to be $1 to $4.5 million and the profit to be $75,000 to $300,000.

But there are caveats to those numbers.

They are only projections, Amazon says in the fine print, and not based on an actual delivery company. “Each delivery company’s results will differ on a number of factors, including the owner’s efforts and management of expenses as well as the size of the company.”

More information on the financial aspects of the DPS program can be found here.

Becoming an owner can take anywhere from a month to six months, depending on the location and opportunities available, according to Amazon.

Currently, here are the states and cities which offer the chance to become an Amazon Delivery Service Partner:

Arizona - East Phoenix, Phoenix, Tucson, West Phoenix

Arkansas - Little Rock

California - Antioch, Chino, North Bay, Oakland/East Bay, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clarita, Stockton, West Los Angeles.

Colorado - Colorado Springs, Fort Collins

Connecticut - Bridgeport, New Haven

District of Columbia - Washington, DC

Georgia - Savannah

Illinois - Champaign, Downtown Chicago, East St. Louis, Palatine, South Chicago, Springfield

Indiana - Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary, Indianapolis, South Bend

Iowa - Des Moines, Iowa City

Kansas - Kansas City, Wichita

Kentucky - Louisville

Louisiana - Baton Rouge

Maryland - Baltimore, Edgewood, Hagerstown, Hanover, Lanham, Rockville, Waldorf

Massachusetts - Holyoke, Milford, North Boston, South Boston, Taunton

Michigan - Grand Rapids, Lansing, Romulus

Minnesota - Minneapolis, Rochester

Missouri - Springfield

Nebraska - Omaha

Nevada - Las Vegas, Reno

New Hampshire - Manchester

New Jersey - Deptford Township, Edison/Newark/Kearny, Paterson/North Bergen, Trenton

New Mexico - Albuquerque

New York - Albany, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Westchester

Ohio - Cincinnati, Cleveland/Akron, Columbus, Youngstown/North Jackson

Oklahoma - Tulsa

Oregon - Portland, Salem

Pennsylvania - Erie, Hazelton, King of Prussia, Northeast Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, South Philadelphia

Rhode Island - Providence

Tennessee - Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville

Utah - Provo

Virginia - Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond

Washington - Bremerton, Everett, Kent, Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma

Wisconsin - Green Bay, Appleton, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee