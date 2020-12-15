Advertisement

Breaking Down The Numbers: Hispanic Leadership Summit Draws up a Roadmap for the Latino Community

The plan for the U.S. Hispanic community includes four key goals that cover education, jobs, health and gender equality.

by Yamily Habib
 12/15/2020 - 15:36
in
By Marilyn Garateix
December 15, 2020

A quality education, decent jobs in a growing economy, good health, and gender equality are the four major goals for the U.S. Hispanic community chosen by the leaders, activists and others who participated in the 3-day Hispanic Leadership Summit organized by the We Are All Human Foundation. 

Using as a model the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) developed by the United Nations and adopted by 193 countries, the four key goals were chosen and each one discussed with a panel of experts. The 17 SDG were reviewed listing 169 targets and 230 indicators. Then, data was compared on three levels: the world, the entire US, and the US Hispanic community. 

According to information prepared by the We Are All Human Foundation, the SDGs are connected, and improving one can create a positive domino effect. For example, less hunger and poverty leads to better health and the likelihood of pursuing education which can put someone on the path to a decent job and upward mobility. 

Here’s a look at each overall goal, some key and relevant data about the Hispanic community in relation to the goal. The data also helped make that goal a priority and the targets in which the Hispanic community is below the national average and which will be measured. In addition, you’ll find a link to the sessions that took place during the Hispanic Leadership Summit featuring experts talking about issues and solutions: 

GOAL: QUALITY EDUCATION

Data:

  • Only 34%, or 1 in 3 Hispanic, ages 3 to 5 years old are enrolled in preschool

  • Hispanics have a 49 percent college competition rate compared to 70 percent for Asians and 67 percent for whites

Targets:

  • Equal access to quality pre-primary education

  • Equal access to affordable technical, vocational, and higher education

  • Increase the number of people with relevant skills for financial success.

  • Eliminate all discrimination in education

  • Universal literacy or numeracy

Session: HLS 2020: Quality Education

GOAL: DECENT WORK/GROWING ECONOMY

Data:

  • Hispanics are 41% more likely to earn low wages

  • At its peak, unemployment has been higher for Hispanics (17.6 percent) than whites (12.4 percent)

Targets:

  • Diversify, innovate and upgrade for economic productivity

  • Full employment and decent work with equal pay

  • Promote youth employment, education, and training.

  • Universal access to banking, insurance, and financial services

Session: HLS 2020: Decent Work

GOAL: GOOD HEALTH

Data:

  • Hispanic children are twice as likely to lack access to sufficient nutritious food as non-Hispanic white children

  • 20 percent of Hispanics under 65 don’t have insurance

Targets:

  • End all preventable deaths before the age of 5

  • Fight communicable diseases

  • Reduce mortality from non-communicable diseases and promote mental health

  • Universal access to sexual and reproductive care, family planning, and education

  • Achieve universal health coverage

  • Support research, development, and universal access to affordable vaccines and medicines

  • Increase health financing and support health workforce

Session: HLS 2020 - Good Health and Wellbeing

GOAL: GENDER EQUALITY

Data: 

  • Latinas make only 53 cents for every dollar made by white men

  • Latinas represent 3% of the senior-level positions.

Targets:

  • End discrimination against women and girls

  • End violence against and exploitation of women and girls

  • Value unpaid care and promote shared domestic responsibilities

  • Ensure full participation in leadership and decision-making

  • Equal rights to economic resources, property ownership, and financial services

  • Promote the empowerment of women through technology

Session: HLS 2020 - Gender Equality

The summit was co-hosted by Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of We Are Human, Henry Cisneros, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Clinton, and Dr. Joseph Andrade, president and CEO of the United States Leadership Institute(USHLI).

