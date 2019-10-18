A better understanding of Latinos

Earlier this year 22 Latinos were shot to death in El Paso, TX, because somebody, full of the fears created in the current climate of racial division, thought we were an invading race.

Latinos, very fortunately, are not a race.

We are a wonderful amalgam of all the races of the world.

White, Black, Asian and Native American— all have already come together over the centuries in the ample river of the Hispanic culture.

We are the “fifth race,” or the “Cosmic Race,” as the Mexican philosopher José Vanconcelos called us at the beginning of the 20th Century.

The AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Awards celebration taking place this week is a moment to reflect on the need for a better understanding of Hispanic Heritage.

We propose we look at the representatives of the largest ethnic group in America today in a totally new manner.

Not anymore through the common stereotypes, but through our archetypes— which abound in our midst, but are yet to be properly acknowledged.

This week we have the privilege of presenting 5 of them. They are 1 man and 4 women of Hispanic descent, but in reality 5 outstanding examples of American accomplishment.

We call them 5 archetypes of our History.

Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Uva Coles, Manuel Trujillo, Nilda Ruiz and Anna Núñez:

Thank you for accepting to be the 2019 AL DÍA Archetypes during this Hispanic Heritage Month.