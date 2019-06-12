Ben Franklin's "unlikely beginning"

“The only cash I had left consisted of one Dutch dollar and a shilling in copper ,” writes Benjamin Franklin in his autobiography, recalling his first day in Philadelphia, where he ended up in 1723 as a 17-year-old runaway from his family in Boston to follow a dream with an “unlikely beginning in Philadelphia.”

Dressed in his “working clothes,” “filthy,” hungry, armed only with “some shirt or stocking” in his pocket, plus 2 rolls of bread, “one roll under each arm.” That’s how Benjamin Franklin described his arrival, published next to an illustration drawn at the time, that has now endured the centuries.

He disembarked somewhere near Penn’s Landing and went walking down Market Street, in direction to his improbable destiny in a city in which he was a complete stranger. First, as an entrepreneur; second, as a newspaper publisher; then, as a civic causes advocate; much later as a diplomat; and, finally, as the all-around statesman whose signature, the only among all the Founding Fathers, appears on the three fundamental documents that gave birth to the United States of America:

The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Peace Treaty with England.

But before that, he was just an entrepreneur, that basic profession and training ground where he probably picked up the hard disciplines that proved handy later in his exceptional career.

As such we remember him here, while reading once again the book “Ben Franklin, America’s Original Entrepreneur,” his autobiography amusingly adapted by professor Blaine McCormick from Baylor University.

Franklin the Entrepreneur, the common sense and practical man, the gentleman in business as he was in politics, is a memory we would like to always evoke whenever we may doubt Philadelphia, William Penn’s “Holy Experiment,” falls behind its promise to always carry “innovation in our DNA,” as the local commercial reads.