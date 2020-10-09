“The archetypes of our history,” PECO President and CEO Michael Innocenzo offers hope at AL DÍA’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards

AL DÍA’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony was a historic event in the elevation of Latino leaders, not only in Philadelphia and during Hispanic Heritage Month, but across the country no matter the time of year.

But such historic elevation and support for this year’s honorees would not have been possible without the embrace of so many other leaders — 19 to be exact — from across the Philadelphia region.

They made up the advisory board of the event, and were led by co-chairs Michael Innocenzo, president and CEO of PECO, and Judge Nelson Diaz.

Innocenzo offered remarks on behalf of the board as part of the ceremony.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize and honor the many contributions of Hispanics and Latinos to the country and our culture,” he said.

In reference to the honorees, Innocenzo commended all five, Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio, Dr. Jack Ludmir, Dr. Evelyn Nuñez, Lou Rodriguez and Rep. Danilo Burgos for their achievements in their fields.

“They are truly the archetypes of our history,” he said.

Innocenzo also touched upon current events that drive home the importance of celebrating a ceremony like AL DÍA’s Hispanic Heritage Awards at this time.

He said this month and awards took place in a moment “unlike any other.”

“[With] COVID-19 pandemic as a backdrop, recent events have sparked a renewed call for reform, racial justice and equity,” said Innocenzo.

Much like the awards he co-chaired, Innocenzo also put Latinos at the heart of addressing the issues of today that currently plague and divide U.S. society.

“You are advancing the conversation around race, equity, immigration reform and rights. You are rallying our community to vote,” he said.

And unlike in previous years, where Latinos have been forgotten from the nation’s most important conversations, Innocenzo and AL DÍA’s Hispanic Heritage Awards give them a seat at the table.

“You are not alone,” said Innocenzo.