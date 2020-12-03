AL DÍA's 25th Anniversary: An Evolution In Print

There is no better way to illustrate the growth and development of this company than by seeing the transformation of its printed product.

1993-1998

In its early years, the AL DÍA weekly went from being a two-ink, three-column publication to injecting color into its covers, always with a focus on stories from the Latino community in Philadelphia.

1999-2004

In an attempt to reinvent itself with the arrival of the new century, AL DÍA began to mutate into a more stylized version, with high-quality printing, as well as a new logo identity.

2005-2010

AL DÍA began its transition to a publication with a broader focus, shedding light on national, identity, and cultural issues.

2011-2016

AL DÍA is now more than a weekly magazine, and its critical and analytical content puts it in a new category of publications. It is in this period that its transition to a fully bilingual medium officially begins.

2017-2020

With a new digital support, AL DÍA has become a unique publication in its style, being one of the few focused on documenting the best of the Latin American experience in the U.S., with a "glocal" focus, and with an eye on the new generation of leaders.

Evolving with technology

Since its first computer in 1993, AL DÍA has been concerned with keeping up with technological evolution, not only in terms of equipment but also in terms of strategies and platforms.