AL DÍA Foundation's purpose

We believe there is a need, today more than ever, to empower Latinos to write their own story.

by
 11/27/2019 - 16:20
in
By Hernán Guaracao
November 27, 2019

Over the past two decades, AL DÍA—the news media company founded in 1994 by entrepreneurial journalists—has been a place where dozens of young individuals from Latino and multicultural communities have found that hard-to-come-by opportunity to have the first experience in the world of news media.

Alumni of AL DÍA can be found today in several media outlets in our region and other parts of the country, from editorial to business development, sometimes in media relations management, and also in government and corporate communications, and wherever their multilingual, multicultural skills and overall business savvy are highly valued.

The AL DÍA Foundation, the non-profit arm of our company, was established by staff of AL DÍA News Media that saw an opportunity to offer the company’s unique journalistic and business expertise to help colleges and universities attract, retain and further train new students from the Latino and underrepresented communities in our unique multimedia, multicultural, multilingual and overall entrepreneurial journalism practice.

Through the Foundation, which will become more active this coming year, we will be taking this effort to the next level, creating a​ unique​ ​ecosystem to continually help Latinos, and enable those interested in helping piece together the Latino story absent from media today to start careers in journalism and media in general.

We now want to multiply the model in partnership with educational institutions truly interested in working in this common purpose of diversifying the voices in the media by empowering the new generation of diverse graduates to include the Latino American experience as part of the new American narrative of U.S. Journalism in the 21st century.

Please help us on our simple purpose to empower Latinos to write their own story.

